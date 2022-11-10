Read full article on original website
A Writer Remembers Ethel Lund
Ethel Lund, Aanwoogex' Shtoo.aak, is shown in 2015 next to a leatherwork art piece by Steven Evans depicting Raven stealing the sun. (Klas Stolpe) I first met Ethel Lund when she was 84 years young. I had heard so much about her and thought she would be a wonderful interview. She invited me into her Douglas home and I was expecting a lesson in the Tlingit language or Native land rights or health care reform or how to do a cartwheel on an old gymnasium floor.
Column: In Honor of Walter A. Soboleff Day.
Dr. Walter A. Soboleff speaks during the inauguration of Gov. Sean Parnell in Dec. 2010 at Centennial Hall. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - To me, November will forever be the month of the late Rev. Dr. Walter A. Soboleff. I had the pleasure to sit with him on his 101st birthday on Nov. 14, 2010 in his living room. It was nice to hear, in his own words, his history and not read it in others’ accounts.
Americans and the Holocaust exhibit travels to Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Valley Library is showing the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit until December 20th. The exhibit opened on November 1st. Andi Hirsh, who was the Outreach and Senior services librarian with Juneau Public Libraries, and is now transferred to Deputy Municipal Clerk with CBJ, talked about the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit visiting Juneau.
Snow falls in Juneau, City Public Works Director speaks on snow clearing operations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With Juneau getting its first brush with snow, News of the North spoke with Public Works Director Katie Koester about the cities preparedness for the upcoming winter. On Wednesday Juneau got a winter weather advisory that spanned that night and goes on to Thursday afternoon. Koester...
Time Change for Super Site Council Meeting
The Juneau School District Board of Education will be holding a Super Site Council meeting on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain High School library. The Super Site Council meeting provides a chance for students, parents and the community to speak up about what they feel is important for the upcoming FY24 JSD budget.
USS Juneau rememberance held Sunday afternoon
American Legion Auke Bay Post 25's Duff Mitchell began the memorial. (Photo credits to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A memorial Sunday honored the World War 2 era light cruiser, the USS Juneau. The event, marking the 80th anniversary of the ship's sinking, took place Sunday at the USS...
Nov. 10, 2022: Alaskan Black Business Owners
As we move forward into the holidays, this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association is highlighting two Alaskan business owners and going into detail about what it takes to get started. This week’s guests will walk us through how to go from surviving...
CBJ provides update on North Douglas crossing study progress
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Assembly Public Works Committee received an update on the PEL study around a second crossing to Douglas Island. Currently, the city is working with the Alaska Department of Transportation on a Planning and Environmental Linkage study, as explained by Juneau Public Works Director Katie Koester.
Southeast Alaska Native Veterans hosted Veteran's Day ceremony
Southeast Alaska Native Veterans, Army Major General Richard Mustion,and Army Lieutenant Colonel Christine Youngquist in group photo (Photo credits Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friday afternoon, Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Association held a ceremony and luncheon in honor of Veterans Day. Friday afternoon was the Veterans Day Ceremony &...
Pilot dead in Matanuska River plane crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities declared the sole occupant of a plane deceased Thursday after their plane hit a cable before crashing in a river. On Thursday afternoon at 12:48 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report of an airplane crash located in the Matanuska River near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway.
Turkey Trot gives away prizes and accepts food donations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday was the Mendenhall Mall's annual family turkey trot. Geneva Earls, Social Media/Content Creator at the Mendenhall Mall, talked about Saturday's Turkey Trot. "The turkey trot's where we have people come in and they're going to donate food before they walk their 10 laps around the...
U.S Coast Guard Healy stops in Juneau before returning home
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S Coast Guard Healy, after a long deployment in the Arctic, visits Juneau until Monday, when it returns to its homeport. The U.S Coast Guard Healy (WAGB-20) is in Juneau for a brief period of time, Thursday to Monday, after an approximate 54-day deployment in the Arctic.
