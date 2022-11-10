ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024

By Brandyn Benter, Molly Cummings
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open.

Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich says The Queen of Terre Haute is getting its brand out into the community.

Go behind-the-scenes with Churchill Downs

The Casino was one of the dozens of employers featured today during a career fair hosted by Ivy Tech and WorkOne.

Rich says they’ll hire just under 600 employees, in both full and part-time positions. Jobs will range from hotel staff, to food and beverage workers, and even gaming positions.

“We’ll have all kinds of training depending on the job,” Rich said. “So some training will be very simple, some training, like table games, will start six months prior to opening as we begin to hold table game school to teach people how to learn how to deal.”

Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort Digital Special

Rich added that the casino will be posting more job openings and holding hiring events of its own later next year.

“The process will be as we get closer to opening, we’ll have more significant job fairs in town. Obviously, people will be able to apply online at that point in time as we post jobs.”

