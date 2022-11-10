Read full article on original website
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for Veterans
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
Veterans Day Events 2022
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
WPFO
Kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
(BDN) -- Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
wabi.tv
$10,000 given back in second annual Roofs for Troops event
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Inn hosted the second annual Roofs for Troops event on Sunday. The event was organized by the Marino Project which was founded by members of Home Roofing Solutions. All members of the U.S. Military who contracted with the roofing company within the last...
wabi.tv
Turkey Telethon
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year: turkey time. WABI TV5, Z107.3, and Penquis are partnering again to collect a lot of turkeys this week to help thousands of families in need this Thanksgiving. It all starts Tuesday morning. Kid from Z107.3 will kick off the annual...
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
wabi.tv
Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signs with Maine baseball
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new addition to the Maine baseball recruiting class, and he’s a left-handed pitcher who’s already set foot on Mahaney Diamond. Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signed with the team in a ceremony at his school. Gifford committed in April, and...
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Cinna
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Cinna, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat. For more information, click here.
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
wabi.tv
UMaine President: “Maine Day” has lost its focus, future uncertain
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The future of a historic University of Maine tradition is in in the air among concerns that it has strayed from its original purpose. Maine Day was established in 1935 for the school community to come together in volunteerism and service initiatives. However, University President Joan...
lcnme.com
Three-vehicle crash closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
WMTW
Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over
CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
A Boil-Water Order Has Been Issued For Some Parts Of Augusta
As of Monday evening, several hundred residents of Augusta were under a boil water order. According to the KJ, the order was issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District at about 6 PM. The order affects residents living on parts of Haskell Street, Malta Street, and people living between 175 and 255 Cony Street. According to the article, Cony High School, which is at 60 Cony Street, was not affected by the boil order.
wabi.tv
Bangor City Council again votes Rick Fournier chair after voting “irregularity”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the second time in 12 hours, Rick Fournier was voted in for another term as Bangor City Council Chair Monday night. It wasn’t without opposition either time. Fournier had been chosen as Chair by a 4-3 vote which included himself Monday morning. One councilmember...
