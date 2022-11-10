ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 383 to talk MHS branding as state board pushes against Native mascots

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
 4 days ago
Buy Now Manhattan High School West Campus is shown in this Aug. 12 photo. Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Manhattan-Ogden school district said discussions about the future of Manhattan High School's Indian mascot will continue after the state board of education called for eliminating Native American mascots.

The Kansas Board of Education on Thursday endorsed a plan to remove Native American-themed mascots from public schools in the state within the next three to five years. That recommendation originally came from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education, chaired by Kansas State University assistant professor of educational leadership Alex Red Corn.

HISTORICITY | K-State staff thinking of what will be lost in Natatorium, Ahearn Gym demolition

Susan Koch has exercised in the Kansas State University Natatorium and Ahearn Gym on her lunch break since the mid-1980s. That’s why Koch, an accountant in the Department of Economics, is disheartened by the university’s plans to demolish both buildings over the next two years as a cost-saving measure. She said razing the facilities will be a “huge loss” as she and many others spend their lunch breaks walking the indoor track or using the gym courts, especially during inclement weather.
