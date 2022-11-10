Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss Architectural Plans for Wine Not LLC
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Plan Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by reviewing the site and architectural plan for Wine Not LLC. That business is planned to occupy the building at...
seehafernews.com
Local Boating Couple Completes The Great Loop
A Manitowoc couple has completed what is known as the “Great Loop.”. During an appearance on The Coolest Coast with Jason and Tina Prigge, James and Jill Iverson spoke about what they experienced aboard their 33-foot powerboat. James Iverson spoke about their unique trek aboard the Alvin James was...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Leaders to Discuss Adding “No Parking” Signs on South 30TH Street
It will be a busy start to the week in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Canvassers will be gathering in the 1st Floor Hearing Room in City Hall at 7:30 a.m. to continue their confirmation of the Midterm Election votes, and the Committee on Aging will convene in the Senior Center at 1:30 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Prepares for their “Festival of Christmas Concert”
The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is getting ready to fill the Capitol Civic Center with the sounds of Christmas. Their “Festival of Christmas Concert” will take place in “The Jewel of the Lakeshore” on Saturday, December 3rd. Everyone is invited to stop out to enjoy the sounds...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
seehafernews.com
Let Me Be Frank Christmas Show At The CCC
Let Me Be Frank Productions is returning to Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre early next month for a special Christmas show. Frank Hermans tells Seehafer News said it’s their 23rd all-original Frank’s Christmas musical. “We use classic Christmas songs, depending which genre we’re looking at,” He explained. “This...
seehafernews.com
Veteran’s Day Programs Planned Throughout the Area
Veteran’s Day celebrations are planned all around the country today. In Manitowoc, a ceremony is planned for 10:40 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial on North 18th Street. Immediately following that ceremony, everyone is invited to go across the street to help clean some Civil War veteran gravestones. There are...
seehafernews.com
Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County to Host Second Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal
The Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County will host its second annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 24 in partnership with Roncalli High School. On the menu this year will be sliced roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green bean casserole (with slivered almonds), cranberry sauce, roll with butter, pumpkin or apple pie, and beverages.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board of Adjustment to Discuss Cell Tower Construction
There are two governmental meetings scheduled for this morning in Manitowoc County. First up will be the Board of Adjustment, which will be in the County Office Complex at 9:00 a.m. They will be looking over an appeal submitted by Vertical Bridge LLC regarding the denial of a cell tower...
Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights
A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/11/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. You can help save a life at a community blood drive event at LTC today (Friday) from noon-5! The American Red Cross will be there for this life saving event! https://www.facebook.com/events/814608473124642/
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc to Celebrate America Recycles Day Tuesday
The City of Manitowoc will be celebrating America Recycles Day on Tuesday. America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day designed to build awareness of recycling and its benefits and to encourage people to recycle correctly and buy recycled products. By recycling, you can help reduce emissions of greenhouse gas...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Groups to Discuss Veteran Service Applications, Bridge and Dam Projects
There are two governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Veteran Service Commission, which convened in the Heritage Center Building at 9:30 this morning. After the public was given time to voice their comments, the group reviewed applications for assistance. Then, at 4:00 this...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Personnel Committee to Discuss Staffing, Background Checks, New Hires
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is scheduled to gather today. They will be in the Board Room in the office building on Lindbergh Drive at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by reviewing the 2023-2024 school calendar. After getting updates on a staff report and exit surveys,...
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. Click here to view the numbers. – A four-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy is being praised as a hero. Click here to see what Logan Moher did to be honored. – The Chamber of Manitowoc County is now...
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
