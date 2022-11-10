ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seehafernews.com

Local Boating Couple Completes The Great Loop

A Manitowoc couple has completed what is known as the “Great Loop.”. During an appearance on The Coolest Coast with Jason and Tina Prigge, James and Jill Iverson spoke about what they experienced aboard their 33-foot powerboat. James Iverson spoke about their unique trek aboard the Alvin James was...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems across City of West Bend, WI

November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Let Me Be Frank Christmas Show At The CCC

Let Me Be Frank Productions is returning to Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre early next month for a special Christmas show. Frank Hermans tells Seehafer News said it’s their 23rd all-original Frank’s Christmas musical. “We use classic Christmas songs, depending which genre we’re looking at,” He explained. “This...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Veteran’s Day Programs Planned Throughout the Area

Veteran’s Day celebrations are planned all around the country today. In Manitowoc, a ceremony is planned for 10:40 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial on North 18th Street. Immediately following that ceremony, everyone is invited to go across the street to help clean some Civil War veteran gravestones. There are...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County to Host Second Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal

The Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County will host its second annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 24 in partnership with Roncalli High School. On the menu this year will be sliced roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green bean casserole (with slivered almonds), cranberry sauce, roll with butter, pumpkin or apple pie, and beverages.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights

A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
NEENAH, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/11/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. You can help save a life at a community blood drive event at LTC today (Friday) from noon-5! The American Red Cross will be there for this life saving event! https://www.facebook.com/events/814608473124642/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc to Celebrate America Recycles Day Tuesday

The City of Manitowoc will be celebrating America Recycles Day on Tuesday. America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day designed to build awareness of recycling and its benefits and to encourage people to recycle correctly and buy recycled products. By recycling, you can help reduce emissions of greenhouse gas...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. Click here to view the numbers. – A four-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy is being praised as a hero. Click here to see what Logan Moher did to be honored. – The Chamber of Manitowoc County is now...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI

