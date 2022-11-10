ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Music at Christkindlmarkt

The Sister Bay Historical Society will host its second Christkindlmarkt Door County Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 at the Corner of the Past Museum. The festive weekend events will showcase artisans selling handcrafted, locally made goods, as well as food vendors selling German and Nordic fare and drinks, including hot mulled red wine, known as Glühwein in Germany and Austria, and Glögg in Sweden.
SISTER BAY, WI
Gonzales Opens New Wellness Space

Join Jodi Rose Gonzales – a local artist, art therapist, yoga teacher and author – for the grand opening of Enclave, her new community, event, retreat and self-care space that showcases her artwork and, she hopes, will transport visitors. Programs at Enclave will offer a fun fusion of...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Santa Claus is Coming to Light Up Sister Bay

Sister Bay, Wis. (November 9, 2022) – Come to see Santa with his elves and favorite reindeer at the annual Capture the Spirit holiday lighting festivities on Friday, November 25 from 3:30 – 5:30pm!. Enjoy hot chocolate and treats from Pink Door Events before Santa arrives at 5:00pm...
SISTER BAY, WI
CURIOSITIES: Are There Sturgeon in Sturgeon Bay?

It’s a reasonable question to ask. On one hand, you could easily assume that a bay named for a fish would boast a plentiful supply of said fish. But on the other hand, you might also expect that fish to be plentiful on local menus or the target of a thriving sportfishing industry.
STURGEON BAY, WI
The 8 Best Restaurants In Sturgeon Bay WI

According to the locals, legends of treachery between pirates and merchants, and dominating battles among tribes across a deadly strait, gave Door County, Wisconsin, the reverent title of “Death’s Door.”. Today, the peaceful beauty of surrounding waterways, lush pine and oak forests, and glowing sunsets draw midwestern Americans...
STURGEON BAY, WI

