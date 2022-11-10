Read full article on original website
Music at Christkindlmarkt
The Sister Bay Historical Society will host its second Christkindlmarkt Door County Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 at the Corner of the Past Museum. The festive weekend events will showcase artisans selling handcrafted, locally made goods, as well as food vendors selling German and Nordic fare and drinks, including hot mulled red wine, known as Glühwein in Germany and Austria, and Glögg in Sweden.
Gonzales Opens New Wellness Space
Join Jodi Rose Gonzales – a local artist, art therapist, yoga teacher and author – for the grand opening of Enclave, her new community, event, retreat and self-care space that showcases her artwork and, she hopes, will transport visitors. Programs at Enclave will offer a fun fusion of...
Santa Claus is Coming to Light Up Sister Bay
Sister Bay, Wis. (November 9, 2022) – Come to see Santa with his elves and favorite reindeer at the annual Capture the Spirit holiday lighting festivities on Friday, November 25 from 3:30 – 5:30pm!. Enjoy hot chocolate and treats from Pink Door Events before Santa arrives at 5:00pm...
CURIOSITIES: Are There Sturgeon in Sturgeon Bay?
It’s a reasonable question to ask. On one hand, you could easily assume that a bay named for a fish would boast a plentiful supply of said fish. But on the other hand, you might also expect that fish to be plentiful on local menus or the target of a thriving sportfishing industry.
The 8 Best Restaurants In Sturgeon Bay WI
According to the locals, legends of treachery between pirates and merchants, and dominating battles among tribes across a deadly strait, gave Door County, Wisconsin, the reverent title of “Death’s Door.”. Today, the peaceful beauty of surrounding waterways, lush pine and oak forests, and glowing sunsets draw midwestern Americans...
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/4:. A man charged with burning down a popular supper club in Door County had been stalking the son of the owners, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is charged with two counts of Arson of...
