ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

No Hunger Food Pantry assisting the community and surrounding areas

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The No Hunger Food Pantry, located at 231 Walnut Street in Ravenswood, is run by volunteers overseen by a board of directors. Board members include president Ruth Sergent, Ron Allman, Kathy Lanham, Mike Ludle, Linda McClung, Becky Fox and Diane Ray. Gil Larck, Ken Vintorini, Sam Nagari. Rusty Rathenbarger and Kathy Garrett are co-directors while Karen Smith and Gary Cross are additional volunteers.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Southern Local observes Veterans Day

RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — Southern Local Schools in Racine observed Veterans Day as they have in past years, with a program honoring those who have served. Superintendent Tony Deem, himself a veteran, believes students can learn more about the day by being in school and taking part in the ceremonies, so Southern students do not have the day off. Deem said he wants his students to understand what Veterans Day means, and why this day was chosen to honor them.
RACINE, OH
WVNews

Organizers break ground on Mason County Veterans Memorial

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The groundbreaking ceremony for the Mason County Veterans Memorial was held Thursday in Mason. The event began at the Wahama High School gymnasium before moving over to the actual memorial site on the Mason side of the Bridge of Honor. Memorial committee trustee Gary...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Changes to downtown Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation spaces reviewed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Future development of the recreation space from the Benedum Civic Center to the Virginia Avenue park was discussed Monday evening by Bridgeport Council members, city leaders and The Thrasher Group. Sam Rich, Thrasher’s land development market leader, talked with city representatives before Monday’s regular...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University Winter Commencement set for Dec. 10

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Steven Lynn Marple

JANE LEW- Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Magistrate's report

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. James Earl Gerlach, 1 count of battery, $2,000 bond.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Argyle R. Kaufman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on N…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Point Pleasant Writers Guild members write about themselves

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — You think you know someone, right? Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild recently shared some views of their unknown selves with each other as a result of writing brief autobiographies. For instance, everyone was surprised to learn that Taylor Roegner had been in the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Racine FFA participates in District 10 Job Interview CDE

WARREN, Ohio — On Nov. 3, 2022, three Racine Southern FFA members competed in the District 10 Job Interview Career Development Event (CDE) hosted at Warren High School. The contestants for each grade were Hunter Jarrell (freshmen), Katie Rowe (junior) and Cassidy Bailey (senior).
RACINE, OH
WVNews

The Road to Wheeling: Round Two

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. (WV News) – And then there were 24. That’s how many high school’s football teams will be practicing this week in West Virginia.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Smolder among those still involved with postseason play

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – One-time Ripley High football star and Viking head coach Eddie Smolder is moving on to the next round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs. The state championship games in all three classes will be played the first weekend of December in Wheeling.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy