RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — Southern Local Schools in Racine observed Veterans Day as they have in past years, with a program honoring those who have served. Superintendent Tony Deem, himself a veteran, believes students can learn more about the day by being in school and taking part in the ceremonies, so Southern students do not have the day off. Deem said he wants his students to understand what Veterans Day means, and why this day was chosen to honor them.

RACINE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO