16 Best Bars in Buffalo and WNY for the Night Before Thanksgiving
It's hard to believe that we're just 10 days from Thanksgiving. Halloween is long gone and there is holiday stuff decorated at so many retailers already. Christmas music in the air and holiday foods at every display at grocery stores. We're almost to the official start of the holiday season.
Enter to Win a Date Night Overnight Stay & Dinner for Two from Sheraton Niagara Falls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Sheraton Niagara Falls to give away a Date Night Overnight Stay and Dinner for Two ($599 value)!. The winner for this giveaway will...
Need A Turkey? Sign Up Now To Get One For Free Tomorrow In Buffalo
Do you need a turkey for Thanksgiving? You can sign up for one FREE tomorrow, but only about 100 slots are left. The William-Emslie YMCA will be giving away turkeys tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:30 pm. Join the William-Emslie Family YMCA for a very special Thanksgiving...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces renovation of Buffalo Central Terminal green space
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 million investment for the construction of the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn during a Monday press conference at the Matt Urban Center. Hochul called the area between Memorial Drive and Curtiss Street a “waste of space” currently and intended to make it “magnificent.” “This could […]
Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!
FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York
Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
North Tonawanda Veteran wins a free deck
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three local business owners asked for help in finding a veteran deserving of a special surprise. Nearly 500 of you answered the call and now one of them was chosen. Life is always full of surprises. "This is exciting," Pat Williams, the owner of Len...
Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Buffalo woman overcharged by pest control company
Sayeeda Gault said Orkin Pest Control overcharged her for work that was never even completed at her Buffalo home
Perry's Ice Cream: ESD announces support for ice cream manufacturer's expansion in Erie County
Perry’s Ice Cream Co.’s $18 million project will add a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machinery, and create new jobs. Earlier this week, Empire State Development announced Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in the Village of Akron. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase new machinery and equipment. The company has committed to creating up to 15 new jobs as part of the expansion project; 370 jobs will be retained.
Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court
A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
Jingle Falls USA returns to downtown Niagara Falls with full schedule of holiday activities
Old Falls Street in Downtown Niagara Falls will be the place for one-stop festive fun once again, as Jingle Falls USA kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, and continues on Dec. 3 and 10. The annual festival welcomes the return of live entertainment, craft and food vendors, family-friendly activities and Santa to celebrate the holiday season.
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York
The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
Massive Cold Front Bringing Freezing Temperatures To New York
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
Popular 90s Thing is Back in Western New York
It seems that this one thing that we thought we left in the old school is back and has a purpose to serve in modern times. It seems that a tragic vehicle accident that is related to car thefts and a social media challenge is causing police officials and automobile manufacturers to look to the past as a way to prevent additional thefts and loss of life.
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
