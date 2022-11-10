ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Jingle Barn Holiday Market, a FREE event!

FREE EVENT & opportunity to support our amazing local small businesses!. Come out and meet the community! Our 2nd annual Holiday Market featuring local vendors who make amazing products, locally. We invite you to support local small businesses in this holiday shopping event to get a head start for the holidays! Vendor list:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York

Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

North Tonawanda Veteran wins a free deck

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three local business owners asked for help in finding a veteran deserving of a special surprise. Nearly 500 of you answered the call and now one of them was chosen. Life is always full of surprises. "This is exciting," Pat Williams, the owner of Len...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Perry's Ice Cream: ESD announces support for ice cream manufacturer's expansion in Erie County

Perry’s Ice Cream Co.’s $18 million project will add a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machinery, and create new jobs. Earlier this week, Empire State Development announced Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in the Village of Akron. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase new machinery and equipment. The company has committed to creating up to 15 new jobs as part of the expansion project; 370 jobs will be retained.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court

A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York

The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular 90s Thing is Back in Western New York

It seems that this one thing that we thought we left in the old school is back and has a purpose to serve in modern times. It seems that a tragic vehicle accident that is related to car thefts and a social media challenge is causing police officials and automobile manufacturers to look to the past as a way to prevent additional thefts and loss of life.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
