Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop 11/14/22
West Virginia interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop details his goals for the WVU athletic department while helping with the search for a new hire to the position. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
Argyle R. Kaufman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of...
Farmer donates 2 trees for West Virginia holiday display
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A farmer has donated two trees for West Virginia's holiday display at the state Capitol. Jim Rockis gave the Canaan firs from his property in Morgantown, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release.
Changes to downtown Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation spaces reviewed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Future development of the recreation space from the Benedum Civic Center to the Virginia Avenue park was discussed Monday evening by Bridgeport Council members, city leaders and The Thrasher Group. Sam Rich, Thrasher’s land development market leader, talked with city representatives before Monday’s regular...
Charles 'Chucky' E Yeager Jr.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chucky” E Yeager Jr., 54 of Jarvisville WV went to be with the Lord after a long hard-fought battle with cancer on November 13, 2022. He was born December 16, 1968, the son of Kathryn Sue Bolte Yeager Wallace and husband Dick Wallace, of Salem, and the late Charles E Yeager Sr.
Elkins Coal and Coke had last coke ovens in the U.S.
MASONTOWN — Outside Masontown, the Elkins Coal and Coke Company mine complex consisted of 140 beehive coke ovens that were the last known coke ovens of that type operating in the nation. The site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 1, 1983. The register...
