AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women’s basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer

South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina

Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
A battle of Tigers: Benedict College wins SIAC championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Nov. 12, the Benedict College Tigers became champions. The Tigers defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 58-21 to claim the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. This is the team’s first SIAC championship. Benedict dominated throughout the 2022 regular season and went undefeated with an...
Here's why South Carolina football's offense isn't going to improve in final two games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to find any positives about South Carolina football's offense in its 38-6 loss to Florida on Saturday. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) were outgained in total yardage 515-237 by the Gators' offense and scored their only points on a fake punt that Kai Kroeger turned into a 48-yard touchdown pass. They fumbled the ball on three consecutive drives to start the third quarter and gave up three sacks. Their only drives longer than 25 yards came on the fake punt play with just 27 yards by the actual offense and on a 45-yard drive in garbage time.
What Billy Napier said after Florida hammered South Carolina

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night. The Gators were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, including not allowing an offensive touchdown by the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina’s lone score came on a fake punt, touchdown pass. Napier’s offense was led...
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In its fifth year, the USC Veterans Day 5k is raising money for the Warrior PATHH, a 7-day in-residence program at the Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood. This comes after the race reached its goal for its inaugural fundraising effort. “As a committee, we decided...
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students

The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
Soda City Live: South Carolina State Museum sharing the magic of Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum has quite the lineup this holiday season. There will be a 4D show with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, accessibility morning with the Grinch, a planetarium lighting featuring WIS10′s own Judi Gatson, plus holiday promotions and deals. For more information, click...
WIS: Families Helping Families 2022

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award

Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
