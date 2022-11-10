Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
WETM
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women’s basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
AOL Corp
Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
WIS-TV
USC Women’s Basketball teams up with Rewind to help beat Type Two diabetes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Gamecock women’s basketball team is joining forces with Rewind to help beat Type II diabetes on SC. Raven “Hollywood” Johnson and lead Dietician for team Rewind, Anna Siu joined WIS’ Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw in...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina
Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
D2 football playoffs: Benedict, two CIAA squads head get in
Benedict gets the top spot in the D2 playoffs Southern region, while two CIAA programs will play this weekend. The post D2 football playoffs: Benedict, two CIAA squads head get in appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WIS-TV
A battle of Tigers: Benedict College wins SIAC championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Nov. 12, the Benedict College Tigers became champions. The Tigers defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 58-21 to claim the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. This is the team’s first SIAC championship. Benedict dominated throughout the 2022 regular season and went undefeated with an...
blufftontoday.com
Here's why South Carolina football's offense isn't going to improve in final two games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to find any positives about South Carolina football's offense in its 38-6 loss to Florida on Saturday. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) were outgained in total yardage 515-237 by the Gators' offense and scored their only points on a fake punt that Kai Kroeger turned into a 48-yard touchdown pass. They fumbled the ball on three consecutive drives to start the third quarter and gave up three sacks. Their only drives longer than 25 yards came on the fake punt play with just 27 yards by the actual offense and on a 45-yard drive in garbage time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida hammered South Carolina
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night. The Gators were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, including not allowing an offensive touchdown by the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina’s lone score came on a fake punt, touchdown pass. Napier’s offense was led...
WIS-TV
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In its fifth year, the USC Veterans Day 5k is raising money for the Warrior PATHH, a 7-day in-residence program at the Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood. This comes after the race reached its goal for its inaugural fundraising effort. “As a committee, we decided...
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: South Carolina State Museum sharing the magic of Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum has quite the lineup this holiday season. There will be a 4D show with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, accessibility morning with the Grinch, a planetarium lighting featuring WIS10′s own Judi Gatson, plus holiday promotions and deals. For more information, click...
WIS-TV
WIS: Families Helping Families 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Benedict College wins SIAC Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. Watch...
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
WIS-TV
A'Ja Wilson hosts several events in Columbia
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. City of Columbia's annual walk against domestic violence. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at...
WLTX.com
Gunfire reported at Columbia Place Mall late Saturday
The incident led to a large police presence. No injuries were reported and no one has been taken into custody at this time.
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
carolinapanorama.com
South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award
Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
WLTX.com
It comes once a month, but some women say they can't get what they need
CAYCE, S.C. — It’s uncomfortable to talk about but for women, like it or not, it comes every month. According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four women struggle to purchase period products due to a lack of income. In South Carolina, one in five women...
Comments / 0