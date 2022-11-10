Read full article on original website
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Person of interest in brutal murder of 4 friends found dismembered in river had previous arrest for shooting at thieves
THE person of interested in connection to the brutal murder of four friends found dismembered in a river has been previously arrested for shooting at thieves. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested earlier this week in Florida on charges of motor vehicle theft. He is being held without bond at the...
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
St Louis high school teacher died after stepping in front of gunman and kids during mass shooting
A TEACHER died after heroically stepping in between a school shooter and her students during a massacre that also killed a teen girl. Jean Kucska, 61, was shot dead on Monday by 19-year-old Orlando Harris, a former student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri.
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
‘I Cut Her Neck Off’: Las Vegas Woman Accused of Matter-of-Factly Confessing to Breaking a Table on Mom’s Head and Murdering Her
A 28-year-old Nevada woman made headlines months ago when she claimed she was arrested for being “so good-looking.” Now she’s accused of calling 911 and confessing to murdering her mother inside of their Las Vegas home last week. In newly released audio obtained Las Vegas CBS affiliate...
AOL Corp
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in North Carolina, say they are 'overcome with grief'
The parents of the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement released Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," said the parents, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
Louisiana Man Abducts 10-Month-Old and 2-Year-Old and Kills Them Before Turning Gun on Himself
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 10-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 2-year-old Ronnie Marter, reports say Two children under the age of three were abducted from their Louisiana home and shot to death by a man who then killed himself in a double murder-suicide, authorities say. Citing police in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV reports 25-year-old Anthony P. Smith kidnapped the children from a mobile home Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute with the children's mother. Police allege Smith then drove the kids to Bill Cockrell Metro Park...
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood
A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening […]
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.
The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen
ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
‘I’ve been good’: 5-year-old allegedly pleaded for her life before being killed
A 37-year-old mother was charged with capital murder Monday after authorities accused her of stabbing, strangling and placing a bag over the head of her 5-year-old daughter at a park north of Houston, court records show.
Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage
Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
Court records show a woman accused of starving and abusing her twin teenagers had been arrested a decade earlier on a child abuse charge.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
California sheriff’s deputies arrest 12-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot up middle school
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to shoot up a middle school.
