Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race
Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
Democrats spent millions boosting ultra right candidates in midterms. The strategy worked.
After Democrats poured millions into Republican primaries, their efforts paid off Tuesday, with every one of these boosted candidates losing their race.
Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s student debt relief program in response to a challenge by six GOP-led states. The unanimous ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina […] The post Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Kari Lake – live: Liz Cheney trolls far-right Republican as she loses Arizona governor race to Katie Hobbs
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs taking 50.4 per cent of votes to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.Republican Liz Cheney was one of the first to rub salt into the wounds of MAGA Republican Ms Lake.Ms Cheney quoted a tweet from the extremist candidate last month where she mockingly thanked her, claiming that her “anti-endorsement” would secure her a win in the gubernatorial race. Ms Cheney bided her time with her...
Donald Trump’s Enablers Finally Realize He’s a Loser Who Hurts the GOP
Donald Trump wasn’t willing to support a peaceful transfer of power when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and he he isn’t willing to accept a peaceful transfer of power now, within the GOP. And for many Trumpers, that is the unpardonable sin.A quick stroll around the right-o-sphere provides plenty of examples of GOPers being fed up with Trump. “Why do this? Why?” asked national conservative Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer, when Trump pointed out that he got more votes in 2020 than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got in 2022. “This is an irrelevant point and totally tone-deaf,” added...
Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
AP News Summary at 9:13 p.m. EST
Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?. WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as the heads...
Zelenskyy: Battle for Kherson was D-Day-like watershed
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president is likening the recapture of the southern city of Kherson to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in World War II, saying both were watersheds on the road to eventual victory. Speaking via video link Tuesday to a Group of...
The Cuomo Crony Helping Republicans Win in New York
No one really likes New York state Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, Lindsey Boylan tells host Andy Levy on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast.Boylan was one of the first people to publicly accuse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Now the former Cuomo aide feels equally emboldened to call out Jacobs, a remnant of the Cuomo administration, first on TikTok, and now to Andy.According to Boylan, Jacobs is to blame for solidly Democratic parts of New York turning red—mainly because of his hatred of progressives.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts,...
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.”
Investigate information daily
Our U.S. Constitution is a remarkable document and occasionally challenged and frequently misunderstood. A recent example in our local Chronicle contained a letter admonishing a weekly writer that her article contained an untruth in that she said a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the Constitutional right to abortion. His explanation was that nowhere in the Constitution does it contain any actual wording regarding the right to an abortion. While that is true, Courtney Stewart is actually correct.
Several ministers in Sunak’s government have ‘behaved inappropriately,’ says FDA union
Dave Penmansays several ministers within Rishi Sunak’s government have “behaved inappropriately.”Speaking with Sky News, the FDA union chair said most of the complaints are about ministers “losing their temper, shouting, getting frustrated.”“At times that behaviour can then verge into what people would characterise as bullying,” he said.The head of the union, which represents civil servants, has written a letter to the prime minister calling for reforms to address a “toxic work culture in Whitehall.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak pays tribute to fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance SundayKari Lake loses Arizona governor race to Democrat Katie HobbsJay Leno ‘severely burned’ after his car burst into flames
Sen. Portman signs on to amendment to help pass Respect for Marriage Act
As lawmakers in Columbus prepare for a busy lame duck legislative session, U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced a significant development for same-sex marriage protections. The outgoing Republican senator has struck a deal with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to potentially advance the Respect for Marriage Act. In addition to Portman, U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, […] The post Sen. Portman signs on to amendment to help pass Respect for Marriage Act appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war,” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department...
