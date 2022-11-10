Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing
There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters
1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
Man arrested for attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring
Milwaukee police said a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly attacked several women near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive.
Comments / 0