Garrett County, MD

WVNews

Changes to downtown Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation spaces reviewed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Future development of the recreation space from the Benedum Civic Center to the Virginia Avenue park was discussed Monday evening by Bridgeport Council members, city leaders and The Thrasher Group. Sam Rich, Thrasher’s land development market leader, talked with city representatives before Monday’s regular...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Deskins: Natural gas severance responsible for much of tax revenue surplus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is once again bringing in record-breaking tax revenue surpluses, with natural gas severance taxes driving more than 20% of those surpluses, according to one of the state’s top economists. Members of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Natural Gas Development received a briefing...
WVNews

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNews

Davis Realty heads up an office complex in Fairplain

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. (WV News) — In 2013, Brittany Davis came to a realization about her career path. She wanted to call her own shots, make the decisions and have more control over her time. Pregnant with her first child, she was manager of storage for a metal production plant....
FAIR PLAIN, MI
WVNews

State should get out of greyhound racing now

West Virginia Public Radio recently did an in-depth examination of greyhound racing in the state, and it is quite apparent that the sport should be ended and the Legislature should stop subsidizing it. In the coming year, West Virginia will be the only state in the nation with two greyhound...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Argyle R. Kaufman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

No. 19 Illinois 103, Monmouth (NJ) 65

MONMOUTH (NJ) (0-3) Foster 4-11 1-1 9, Vuga 1-3 2-2 4, Collins 5-8 1-2 12, Holmstrom 1-6 2-2 5, Ruth 1-5 4-4 6, Ball 4-8 2-4 13, Sandhu 1-1 2-2 4, Spence 2-2 3-4 8, Allen 2-4 0-2 4, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 17-23 65.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ

