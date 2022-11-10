Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to consider another general services building change order
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday will consider a change order on the general services building construction project that would bring gas service to the structure and replace regulators on rooftop units. The change order does not specify a cost for...
WVNews
Changes to downtown Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation spaces reviewed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Future development of the recreation space from the Benedum Civic Center to the Virginia Avenue park was discussed Monday evening by Bridgeport Council members, city leaders and The Thrasher Group. Sam Rich, Thrasher’s land development market leader, talked with city representatives before Monday’s regular...
WVNews
Morgantown Christmas tree farmer donates Canaan Firs to West Virginia Capitol Complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol Complex Monday to begin the celebration of the holiday season. The two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown.
WVNews
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia) reaches half of fundraising goal
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Since June, more than $390,000 has been raised and dedicated to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties’ annual campaign. But, while Executive Director Brad Riffee lauded the milestone, volunteers and donors, he urged more local residents to consider giving back throughout the upcoming holiday season.
WVNews
Deskins: Natural gas severance responsible for much of tax revenue surplus
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is once again bringing in record-breaking tax revenue surpluses, with natural gas severance taxes driving more than 20% of those surpluses, according to one of the state’s top economists. Members of the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Natural Gas Development received a briefing...
WVNews
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
WVNews
Davis Realty heads up an office complex in Fairplain
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. (WV News) — In 2013, Brittany Davis came to a realization about her career path. She wanted to call her own shots, make the decisions and have more control over her time. Pregnant with her first child, she was manager of storage for a metal production plant....
WVNews
State should get out of greyhound racing now
West Virginia Public Radio recently did an in-depth examination of greyhound racing in the state, and it is quite apparent that the sport should be ended and the Legislature should stop subsidizing it. In the coming year, West Virginia will be the only state in the nation with two greyhound...
WVNews
Argyle R. Kaufman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of...
WVNews
Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
WVNews
No. 19 Illinois 103, Monmouth (NJ) 65
MONMOUTH (NJ) (0-3) Foster 4-11 1-1 9, Vuga 1-3 2-2 4, Collins 5-8 1-2 12, Holmstrom 1-6 2-2 5, Ruth 1-5 4-4 6, Ball 4-8 2-4 13, Sandhu 1-1 2-2 4, Spence 2-2 3-4 8, Allen 2-4 0-2 4, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 17-23 65.
