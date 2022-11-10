ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Door County Pulse

Door County Holiday Events

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! Here’s a rundown of the big community celebrations coming your way so that you can create new holiday traditions or celebrate old ones. Find more holiday events in our events calendar. Thanksgiving Day Parade. Nov. 24, 10:30 am. Lakeside...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

CURIOSITIES: Are There Sturgeon in Sturgeon Bay?

It’s a reasonable question to ask. On one hand, you could easily assume that a bay named for a fish would boast a plentiful supply of said fish. But on the other hand, you might also expect that fish to be plentiful on local menus or the target of a thriving sportfishing industry.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Capture the Spirit in Sister Bay Nov. 25

Santa is coming to Sister Bay for the annual Capture the Spirit holiday lighting festivities Nov. 25, 3:30-5:30 pm. Enjoy hot chocolate and treats from Pink Door Events before Santa arrives at Waterfront Park at 5 pm to light the village Christmas tree and illuminate the holiday lights throughout the village. Then join in singing Christmas carols, followed by story time with Santa at the Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Library, 2323 Mill Road.
SISTER BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
seehafernews.com

Police Respond To Incident At Manitowoc Public Library

Manitowoc Police responded to an incident at The Manitowoc Public Library shortly before three this afternoon. Seehafer News was told that officers entered the library to apprehend an individual. One witness said law enforcement officials entered the library with long weapons drawn and tactical shields. All patrons and employees were...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Release Details Regarding 10th Street Crash

The Manitowoc Police Department has released more details regarding last night’s crash on the 10th Street bridge. According to a news release, officers and Fire Rescue teams were sent to the bridge at around 8:00 p.m. They were informed by witnesses that a vehicle was stopped at the lights...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Investigation into Manitowoc 3-year-old’s death results in mother’s arrest

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two arrests were made, including the mother, after an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old that died in October. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, On November 10 an arrest was made following the investigation into a 3-year-old child’s death. The biological mother of the child, 34-year-old Catherine Carter was arrested on multiple charges.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy