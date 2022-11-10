Read full article on original website
Merry-Time Festival of Trees Opens Nov. 12
Celebrate the holidays by enjoying dozens of beautiful trees and festive displays Nov. 12 – Jan. 2 at the Door County Maritime Museum (DCMM). Decorated by residents and those affiliated with local businesses and organizations, each tree is adorned with ornaments and special surprises, and every display will go home with a lucky winner from the Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle.
Shop Small Saturday in Sturgeon Bay
Shop Small Saturday is coming up on Nov. 26, and Destination Sturgeon Bay encourages community members to shop locally on that day – and throughout the holiday season – to support local small businesses. Sturgeon Bay holiday shopping guides will be available starting Nov. 16 at the Destination Sturgeon Bay welcome center, 36 S. 3rd Ave. In the guides, shoppers will find details about specials and events that will be taking place in November and December around the city.
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
