San Francisco, CA

indiacurrents.com

Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County

In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

YIMBY’s Next Big Move: Prove San Francisco Is Breaking Housing Law

The lawsuit in the case of the infamous housing development planned for 469 Stevenson St. has turned into something much bigger. YIMBY Law, the legal arm of the pro-housing supply group YIMBY Action, has decided to prove in court that San Francisco routinely breaks the law when it comes to denying housing projects.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
decrypt.co

BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse

The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Taxi Riders Can Now Pay Fares Upfront

From Wednesday, San Francisco taxi riders can pay a flat upfront fare instead of paying the meter at the end of the ride. The change is due to the Upfront Fare Pilot program, which allows riders booking cabs through e-hail apps to see and pay trip prices in advance. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

