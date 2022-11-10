Read full article on original website
4d ago
if your convited you should work, pick up trash, paint homes, clean yards, all the things you should have done growing up, to make you a better person! learn sone skills, make amends, you shouldnt be paid to be in prison!
Linda Fowler
4d ago
I think you need to do a fact check. The item they are referring to is the ability to require convicts work while in prison.
moe
4d ago
Don’t you people know that we all slaves. We choose to go to work for a certain pay but yet we are still under there control.
alreporter.com
Opinion | No snow for Alabama
When I was a kid growing up in this state, every now and again, we’d get a surprise snow day – those days when you’d wake up, look outside and there was a glorious blanket of white covering everything. You’d run to the TV, flip it on...
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots
Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
How many Alabamians voted straight-ticket in last week’s election?
Alabama is one of the few states that still allows straight-ticket voting.
wtvy.com
Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
wdayradionow.com
CDC: Flu activity "Very High" in seven states
(Atlanta, GA) -- The CDC is warning of "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity in at least 25 states. They categorized Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virgina and the District of Columbia as having "very high" levels of flu activity. Health officials estimate there have...
Illinois passes ‘workers’ rights’ amendment
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
straightarrownews.com
Georgia midterm results prove some voters have no clue
The 2022 midterm elections aren’t over yet. A number of key races that will determine which party controls Congress remain too close to call as vote-counting continues. The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff, while controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won reelection. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence says the Georgia midterm results prove that some voters have no clue, and vote against their own best interests.
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
What in the world is a hellbender?
Alabama is home to quite a few animals with strange names, but none may be more misleading than the hellbender.
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
utv44.com
First-ever LGBTQ+ community needs assessment in the works for Southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A collaborative project is underway to better support LGBTQ+ communities in our area. Sunday the Alabama Inclusion Project held a feedback workshop in preparation for their survey that will be released at the beginning of 2023. Twenty-nine community organizations and businesses joined forces to contribute...
