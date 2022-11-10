From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, we will have two waves of snow come through our area. The first is Monday afternoon/evening. It will not be as prolonged as the snow for Tuesday, which starts Tuesday around midday and carries through Wednesday morning on and off. Between 1-3″ of snow will be possible. The question is whether or not we will see the higher totals or if they will take place farther north. towards the Twin Cities. Regardless, you will need extra time on the roadways as this is the first time several people will be driving in snow like this in months.

2 DAYS AGO