'Context Is Key': How UK Grocer Asda Got Buddy the Elf in Christmas Ad
For its Christmas campaign, U.K. grocer Asda has brought back Will Ferrell’s arguably most beloved character: Buddy the Elf. The wildly popular ad is giving consumers warm and fuzzy feelings ahead of the holiday season. James Fox, chief client officer at Havas London, and Stephi Brett-Lee, senior director of...
Monday Stir
-Chicago-based independent creative agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) has made a new campaign for Casey’s Pizza showing the care and dedication its master pizza makers put into making its cult-following, handmade pizza. The new campaign tells the love story of Casey’s pizza makers and their craft, set to the song “If You Leave Me Now,” by the iconic band Chicago. It shows one employee not wanting to let go of his prize creation.
Mastodon: How to Share a Post Outside of the App
Mastodon allows users to share content outside of the social networking application. For instance, users can share a post through an email or text message. Our guide will show you how to share a Mastodon post outside of the Mastodon app. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Mastodon app...
Kendra Scott and the Power of #Rushtok
If you’ve been on TikTok within the last 18 months, you’ve come across the various videos of young women going through the sorority recruitment at their universities process describing their outfits. The common denominator was one brand: Kendra Scott jewelry. As the videos started to gain more attention,...
We Are Social and The Narrative Group Are Merging
We Are Social and The Narrative Group (TNG) have entered into a merger agreement, joining forces to bolster each agency’s social and culture practices. The merger will introduce We Are Social as the lead brand in the U.S. and will be overseen by TNG’s current president Rebecca Coleman in her new role as CEO of We Are Social U.S. The Narrative Group and We Are Social will keep their respective names and The Narrative Group will continue to own earned-led specialty offerings across public relations, experiential marketing and talent services.
The Adweek 50: Honoring Media, Marketing and Tech's Indispensable Behind-the-Scenes Stars
Behind every successful brand—and its CEO—stands the person who keeps the organization running smoothly and efficiently. That’s why we dedicate our Adweek 50 award every year to those working behind the scenes to drive growth in big ways at their respective companies, bringing recognition to those who may be overlooked today but will be running the show tomorrow.
Instagram Explore Home Ads Now Available via Instagram Marketing API
Brands can now place ads on the Instagram Explore home directly via the Instagram Marketing API (application-programming interface). A new endpoint is not required, as brands can simply use the new INSTAGRAM_EXPLORE_HOME placement option, which enables them to update their application to let clients create and preview ads in Instagram Explore home directly via the API.
Subway vending machines? Chain plans to sell sandwiches in unattended smart fridges with AI
The sandwich chain said they debuted the machines at University of California, San Diego in September and was met with positive feedback.
Home/Work Podcast: Creating a Life Outside of Work With Carolyn and Douglas Everson
In today’s episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Carolyn and Douglas Everson. Carolyn currently serves on the board of Coca-Cola and was previously president of Instacart and vp of the global business group at Meta. Douglas was previously director of global multichannel marketing at pharmaceuticals company Merck.
Publishers Expand Parenting Content to Entice Child-Rearing Millennials
When the first wave of digitally native publishers launched in the early aughts, they initially aimed to attract an audience of millennials by creating content—cat videos, adulting fails, life hacks—that resonated with young adults of the era. Now, more than a decade later, much of that millennial audience has found itself in an entirely new stage of their lives: navigating marriage, parenting and personal finance against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrest and a faltering economy.
Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Rebranding With Marisa Messick
People aren’t static, and neither are brands. But how can you keep a brand fresh without negating all the familiarity of its previous incarnation?. In the latest episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon talks with designer Marisa Messick of Quill and Co. Messick has helped create and re-create many brands, from florist Smith & Lily to historic window restoration company Willamette Window Restoration.
Snapchat AR Lenses Capture the Attention of Dentsu Media’s Attention Economy Team
A new study by the Attention Economy team at Dentsu Media found that augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are drawing plenty of attention. Dentsu found that Snapchat AR lenses delivered a depth of engagement comparable to television, one of the highest attention-driving formats measured to date, garnering four times more attention than the study’s benchmark.
The Sims Gets Its Own Film Starring Anitta
For 22 years, Electronic Arts’ The Sims video game series has used a diamond-like icon dubbed The Plumbob to allow players to see their active character’s mood. The new brand platform “Spark Something” uses that design element as a way to show how players find inspiration from the simulation game and spread it to others.
9 edible gifts every foodie needs this holiday season
Thinking about giving gourmet food gifts to your loved ones? These unique edible gifts will allow you to send delicious food anywhere.
Opera Adds TikTok Integration to Desktop Browser
TikTok is going to the Opera. The privacy-focused web browser integrated with the video creation platform, adding a built-in TikTok feature to the sidebar on its desktop browser. The Opera browser is available on Linux, Mac and Windows and already contained several integrations with messaging and social media applications in...
McDonald’s Star-Studded World Cup Ad Finds Common Ground in Soccer and Fast Food
With the World Cup around the corner, McDonald’s is launching the same campaign across more than 75 of its markets for the first time ever. The brand’s largest global campaign to date plays on the simple truth that there are a couple of things that can unite people from around the world: a love of soccer and of McDonald’s.
Plant-Based Brand Wholly Veggie Drops a Heavy Metal Anthem for Healthy Eating
It can be considered a victory as a home cook or caregiver to surreptitiously stuff zucchini into muffins or carrots into mac and cheese, serving those dishes to people who routinely shun vegetables. Mmmm, covert cuisine. But is it more satisfying to wait until the “victims” finish the meal, then...
To Dine For Podcast: Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk
In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Gary Vaynerchuk. Also known as Gary Vee, Vaynerchuk has risen from a liquor store clerk to one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time and one of the most sought-after speakers in business. An immigrant from Belarus, Vaynerchuk and his family moved to this country with no material possessions, and have an incredible tale of resilience, grit and tenacity.
Creators Query Whether Platforms Punish Branded Content and Linking Out
Creators are finding that brand-sponsored content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok are not performing as well as organic posts, occurrences that are potentially spurred by algorithms suppressing certain content that does not directly benefit them. As well as general frustrations, this has the power to impact the relationship between creators and their brand partners.
Ambitious German Retailer's Holiday Campaign Aims to Fix Societal Divisions
An ambitious and powerful holiday campaign calls on society to come together and mend the many divisions that have become apparent in recent years. Developed for German food discounter Penny Markt GmbH (Penny) which annually produces an emotional holiday film alongside creative agency partner Serviceplan, “The Rift” addresses and encourages the need for more empathy for strangers and neighbors after recent years of division.
