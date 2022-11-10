Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Damages are estimated at more than $481 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. The damages from the category 1 storm in Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, exceeded those from...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican...
(ABC 6 News) – Southeastern Minnesota had its first big accumulating snow Monday, and many were getting used to driving in it again. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Monday morning there were 332 crashes, 67 spin-outs, and 3 jack-knifed semi-trucks. Of those crashes, 25 left people with injuries,...
From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, we will have two waves of snow come through our area. The first is Monday afternoon/evening. It will not be as prolonged as the snow for Tuesday, which starts Tuesday around midday and carries through Wednesday morning on and off. Between 1-3″ of snow will be possible. The question is whether or not we will see the higher totals or if they will take place farther north. towards the Twin Cities. Regardless, you will need extra time on the roadways as this is the first time several people will be driving in snow like this in months.
