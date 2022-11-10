Read full article on original website
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
Naruto Finally Sets Up Boruto's Next Canon Arc
Naruto celebrated a big anniversary this fall, and now, the series feels like it is busier than ever. With two new manga titles in print, it has never been easier to check in on the Hidden Leaf, and that isn't even considering Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel is still putting out new content weekly, and its latest anime episode seems to confirm a canon arc from the manga is on its way.
Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Breaks Down That Major Change From the Book in "The Thing Lay Still"
AMC's Interview With the Vampire closed out its first season on Sunday with "The Thing Lay Still" seeing Claudia (Bailey Bass) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) moving forward with the plan to kill Lestat (Sam Reid) and free themselves from their brutal maker once and for all. But while the entire first season of the Anne Rice adaptation deviates from the novel of the same name in various ways, the season finale —and particularly Lestat's death — saw a major departure from the literature. Now, series showrunner Rolin Jones explains why the change was necessary.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Important Advice She Got From Robert Downey Jr
Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before long at all, she'll get her own series on Disney+ in Ironheart, a show that will examine Williams' ascension to superhero status. Effectively taking over for Iron Man, Thorne has now revealed she got advice from Tony Stark himself before filming her series. According to the Marvel newcomer, Downey FaceTimed her when Wakanda Forever was nearly completed with principal photography.
How Captain America: New World Order Could Introduce the Squadron Supreme
As it stands now, the planet is still without the Avengers. In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the heroes have gone their own way with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself confirming the group is no longer active. We've hypothesized the Squadron Supreme could be the villainous group in Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts feature. Now, there's another angle we want to examine: the potential chance the group shows up or, at the very least, is introduced in an already-packed Captain America: New World Order.
Xbox Considering Adding Feature That Could Make Your Console Worse
Xbox is considering adding a feature that will make your Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles worse, but it's for a good reason. The speculation is based on a new questionnaire Microsoft has been circulating through the Xbox Insider Program. There's a wide range of topics covered in the survey, but the most interesting one is the mention of a feature, or more specifically, an option, for players to opt-in to reduce frame rates, resolution, and more in order to save energy.
‘Love Is Blind’ Viewers Are Fed Up With This Contestant—For the Wrong Reasons
After Netflix released Love is Blind’s third-season finale and reunion last Wednesday, viewers unpacked the most dramatic moments of the season on social media. One couple’s story stood out above the rest: that of ex-fiancés Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. Of the entire cast, Zanab was the only woman of color in a relationship with a white man. But Cole was repeatedly ignorant of how Zanab’s race and gender played a factor in her reactions to their relationship, as well as the relationship itself. In the end, Zanab rejected Cole at the altar—and following the show’s dramatic conclusion, viewers have...
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
Okoye Proves Her Dedication to Wakanda in Marvel's Black Panther Spinoff Finale (Exclusive)
Okoye is out to prove that Wakanda is not without its protectors in the final issue of the Black Panther spinoff. Wakanda is a five-issue limited series that puts the spotlight on different characters in the Black Panther franchise. Readers get to follow the adventures of characters like Shuri, M'Baku, and Killmonger, while also learning the Black Panther's history in "History of the Black Panthers" by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos. The fifth and final issue of the Wakanda anthology features an Okoye story, one of the many stars of the latest Marvel hit movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Fan-Favorite Batman Writer Sets Up His Own Comics Imprint
James Tynion IV is going to start running his own comics press. Monday, the fan-favorite Batman writer announced a new partnership with Dark Horse Comics which will see the writer's Tiny Onion Studios become an imprint of the indie publisher. Tiny Onion Studios has served as the home for Tynion's self-published work since first launching it on Substack last year. While the writer and his collaborators will continue publishing comics digitally on the service, Dark Horse will handle physical sales and distribution.
I've been an actor on Disney Channel and cast shows for Netflix. Now I'm an executive producer — here's how I networked my way through Hollywood.
Dru Davis, 28, used his rapport with directors to get into casting, then produce a film that got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Speaks Out on Return to Star Wars Franchise
It's been almost five years since Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and while, at the time, it was confirmed that the filmmaker would create a new trilogy to introduce new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored". But since then, Johnson has gone on to do other projects, such as Knives Out and the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. A third Knives Out film is also in the works, but Johnson hasn't given up hope that he'll return to Star Wars someday. Speaking with Variety at the premiere of Glass Onion, Johnson called making Star Wars: The Last Jedi the high point of his life.
Pokemon: Ash's Original Voice Congratulates the New Pokemon Master on Big Win
Pokemon Journeys has finally given Ash Ketchum a major win that has been 25 years in the making, and the original voice actor behind the famous trainer in the English dubbed released has sent their well wishes to the icon following his big win! Although Ash already made history for the anime franchise with his first League championship win during the Sun and Moon anime series, Pokemon Journeys took this to the next level as Ash pit his skills against the entire world and all of the other League Champions across the many regions of the franchise introduced thus far.
Thunderbolts Will "Drop a Bomb" to Change the MCU (Exclusive)
A major bomb will be dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Thunderbolts closes out Phase Five. The superhero ensemble film features a motley crew of characters, including David Harbour's Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova, and U.S. Agent. Each TV show or movie in the MCU usually adds something new to the universe, and Thunderbolts is no different. The plot of the film may be a closely-guarded secret for now, but Thunderbolts star David Harbour teased how the movie closes out Phase 5 of the MCU with what he describes as a "bomb drop" moment.
Babylon 5 Creator Offers Update on The CW Reboot
Back in 2021, The CW announced that a reboot of Babylon 5 was in the works for the network. But that was then, before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and before the sale of The CW to the Nexstar Media Group. In the two years since the initial announcement of the "from-the-ground-up reboot" of the fan-favorite 1990s sci-fi series, a lot has changed. Earlier this year, series creator J. Michael Straczynski even called on fans for help in trying to get the reboot made. Now, Straczynski is offering another update on things and reminding fans that when news finally comes about the reboot, it will come to him first.
