ComicBook
Outlander Star "Desperate" For Lord of the Rings Role in Rings of Power
Sam Heughan may star as Jamie Fraser in Starz's Outlander, but he says he's "desperate" for a role in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, Rings of Power. Speaking with Edinburgh News, the actor said that he's a big fan of the fantasy genre and he's always wanted to play an elf or dwarf — and that he even has some costume elements on hand if needed.
Jennifer Aniston remembers ‘beautiful’ father John after his death aged 89
Jennifer Aniston has remember her father, the actor John Aniston, as “one of the most beautiful humans” after his death at the age of 89.John, best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the American soap Days Of Our Lives, died on November 11.John’s daughter – 53-year-old Hollywood actress Jennifer – confirmed her father’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)Alongside a selection of pictures of herself...
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
ComicBook
Naruto Finally Sets Up Boruto's Next Canon Arc
Naruto celebrated a big anniversary this fall, and now, the series feels like it is busier than ever. With two new manga titles in print, it has never been easier to check in on the Hidden Leaf, and that isn't even considering Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel is still putting out new content weekly, and its latest anime episode seems to confirm a canon arc from the manga is on its way.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Breaks Down That Major Change From the Book in "The Thing Lay Still"
AMC's Interview With the Vampire closed out its first season on Sunday with "The Thing Lay Still" seeing Claudia (Bailey Bass) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) moving forward with the plan to kill Lestat (Sam Reid) and free themselves from their brutal maker once and for all. But while the entire first season of the Anne Rice adaptation deviates from the novel of the same name in various ways, the season finale —and particularly Lestat's death — saw a major departure from the literature. Now, series showrunner Rolin Jones explains why the change was necessary.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Makes Yellowstone Debut in First Trailer for 1923
The Yellowstone universe is expanding later this year, and the franchise is adding Indiana Jones to its ranks. Harrison Ford stars in 1923, a new Yellowstone prequel series, alongside Helen Mirren. The screen icons play a pair of Duttons who oversaw the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s and the series follows the events of 1883. While the series debut is still a month or so away, Paramount showed fans the first footage from the series during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on Sunday night.
ComicBook
Emily Blunt Reveals Why She's Sick of "Strong Female Lead" Roles
Emily Blunt is sick of "strong female lead" roles. Speaking with The Telegraph (via IndieWire), Blunt said that she's instantly bored when she sees "strong female lead" as a character description in scripts and describes the stereotypical character as "the worst thing ever". Blunt told the outlet that anytime she encounters that sort of description of a character in a potential project, she's simply not interested.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
ComicBook
Okoye Proves Her Dedication to Wakanda in Marvel's Black Panther Spinoff Finale (Exclusive)
Okoye is out to prove that Wakanda is not without its protectors in the final issue of the Black Panther spinoff. Wakanda is a five-issue limited series that puts the spotlight on different characters in the Black Panther franchise. Readers get to follow the adventures of characters like Shuri, M'Baku, and Killmonger, while also learning the Black Panther's history in "History of the Black Panthers" by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos. The fifth and final issue of the Wakanda anthology features an Okoye story, one of the many stars of the latest Marvel hit movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Batman Writer Sets Up His Own Comics Imprint
James Tynion IV is going to start running his own comics press. Monday, the fan-favorite Batman writer announced a new partnership with Dark Horse Comics which will see the writer's Tiny Onion Studios become an imprint of the indie publisher. Tiny Onion Studios has served as the home for Tynion's self-published work since first launching it on Substack last year. While the writer and his collaborators will continue publishing comics digitally on the service, Dark Horse will handle physical sales and distribution.
ComicBook
Babylon 5 Creator Offers Update on The CW Reboot
Back in 2021, The CW announced that a reboot of Babylon 5 was in the works for the network. But that was then, before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and before the sale of The CW to the Nexstar Media Group. In the two years since the initial announcement of the "from-the-ground-up reboot" of the fan-favorite 1990s sci-fi series, a lot has changed. Earlier this year, series creator J. Michael Straczynski even called on fans for help in trying to get the reboot made. Now, Straczynski is offering another update on things and reminding fans that when news finally comes about the reboot, it will come to him first.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Sixth Season Pushes Midnight to Her Breaking Point
While Class 1-A is starting to get hot and heavy in the latest war taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the professional crime fighters and teachers at UA Academy are giving it their all to not just force the villains back but also save their own lives. In the latest episode focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero who has been placed in the most dire spot is Midnight, the UA teacher who was unsuccessful at halting Gigantomachia's rampage.
ComicBook
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Important Advice She Got From Robert Downey Jr
Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before long at all, she'll get her own series on Disney+ in Ironheart, a show that will examine Williams' ascension to superhero status. Effectively taking over for Iron Man, Thorne has now revealed she got advice from Tony Stark himself before filming her series. According to the Marvel newcomer, Downey FaceTimed her when Wakanda Forever was nearly completed with principal photography.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
Marvel Nearly Ruined ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
