10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
ABC 15 News
One person hospitalized after tent fire near 9th Avenue and Jefferson Street
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said. The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near 94th Street and Cactus Road at around 1 a.m. The police reported that the driver of the motorcycle was unable to maintain control of his bike while going around a roundabout. The motorcycle crashed into a stone wall in the center of the roundabout.
azbigmedia.com
3 new businesses coming to Downtown Mesa
Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, has announced that it has leased three more of its properties in Downtown Mesa as part of the Company’s ongoing redevelopment efforts in the city. ZenniHome will be installing 90 ZenniHome units at 29 West Main Street. This...
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
AZFamily
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Construction worker in critical condition after apparent jobsite accident in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trench worker is fighting for his life after being at a Goodyear jobsite early Thursday morning. Authorities were called out around 9:30 a.m. to a rescue call near Citrus and Van Buren When crews arrived, they found a worker seriously hurt who needed to be rescued. Crews were able to get to them and rushed them to the hospital in critical “and unstable” condition. Details on what happened at the site are unclear and details on the extent of the worker’s injuries weren’t immediately released.
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
Newborn found dead in street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
Man dead after being shot by Goodyear police officer
At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a home at Golf Club Drive and Desert Sage, near Estrella Parkway and Westar Drive, for reports of a man stabbing himself with a knife.
One dead, another in custody after shooting near 19th Ave and Union Hills
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting late Friday night near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
fox10phoenix.com
Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
