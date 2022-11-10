Mother holding child killed in drive-by shooting in southside OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oakcliff) — A mother holding her infant child was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City Tuesday.

When called to 2501 S.E. 51st St. from reports of a shooting, police learned that 18-year-old Princess Stevenson had been shot while standing in the doorway of another person’s home while holding her infant child.

From interviews, police believe that Stevenson was shot by someone who fired from inside their vehicle while driving by the house.

Stevenson was driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle where she was pronounced dead.

Her child was grazed by a bullet but sustained a non-life-threatening graze wound on their foot.

As of publication Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made according to a spokesperson with the department.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

