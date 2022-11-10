ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Devils start new era on a high note

Bladen Journal
DURHAM — The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins in their home season opener, 71-44. The Blue Devils began a new era Monday night after 42 seasons under Hall of Fame Coach Krzyzewski and the transition has started off smoothly for Jon Scheyer. Freshman forward Mark Mitchell led the Blue Devils with 18 points but junior guard Jeremy Roach stole the show with 16 points in the first half. The Dolphins’ senior guard Dylan O’Hearn led his team with 7 points.

Jacksonville was in the game for the first 15 minutes before the host closed the half with a 16-point lead. Mitchell got a couple of threes to help the Blue Devils cruise past the visitors in the second half. The 35-year-old Scheyer has big shoes to fill but his coaching debut was a success with a dominant performance against a solid mid-major team. Duke out-rebounded the Dolphins 44-25 and had 18 pts from put-backs on the offensive end.

Jacksonville struggled offensively, shooting 34 percent from the field while the host sank 10 shots from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils have some confidence to build on with 11 new players and one returning starter from last year’s Final Four team.

After the game, Scheyer stressed the importance of Roach’s veteran experience to this young Blue Devil team. Roach went 6-10 from the field and drained 4-7 threes in the first half against Jacksonville. The Blue Devils’ next game will be at home against USC Upstate next before their primetime matchup against fifth-ranked Kansas on Tuesday.

Bladen Journal

Tar Heels are championship bound

WINSTON-SALEM — The 15th-ranked UNC Tar Heels traveled to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a 36-34 victory. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye opened the scoring for the Tar heels by connecting with junior receiver Josh Downs for a 12-yd touchdown pass. The Demon Deacons went 3-and-out on their next possession allowing their opponents to double their lead to 14-0 with 7:13 to go in the first quarter.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bladen Journal

HOOD: Carolina is a high-cost university

The U.S. Department of Education has started taking applications from former university students hoping to force taxpayers to pay off their loans. President Joe Biden’s loan-transfer diktat is one of the worst policies of modern times: hugely expensive, patently illegal, and grossly unfair to the millions of borrowers who worked hard and sacrificed much to pay off their debts.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
