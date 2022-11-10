Blue Devils start new era on a high note

DURHAM — The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins in their home season opener, 71-44. The Blue Devils began a new era Monday night after 42 seasons under Hall of Fame Coach Krzyzewski and the transition has started off smoothly for Jon Scheyer. Freshman forward Mark Mitchell led the Blue Devils with 18 points but junior guard Jeremy Roach stole the show with 16 points in the first half. The Dolphins’ senior guard Dylan O’Hearn led his team with 7 points.

Jacksonville was in the game for the first 15 minutes before the host closed the half with a 16-point lead. Mitchell got a couple of threes to help the Blue Devils cruise past the visitors in the second half. The 35-year-old Scheyer has big shoes to fill but his coaching debut was a success with a dominant performance against a solid mid-major team. Duke out-rebounded the Dolphins 44-25 and had 18 pts from put-backs on the offensive end.

Jacksonville struggled offensively, shooting 34 percent from the field while the host sank 10 shots from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils have some confidence to build on with 11 new players and one returning starter from last year’s Final Four team.

After the game, Scheyer stressed the importance of Roach’s veteran experience to this young Blue Devil team. Roach went 6-10 from the field and drained 4-7 threes in the first half against Jacksonville. The Blue Devils’ next game will be at home against USC Upstate next before their primetime matchup against fifth-ranked Kansas on Tuesday.