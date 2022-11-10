ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Senate Republicans pick Rowden, O’Laughlin for leadership in 2023

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FAIq_0j6OKcT700
Sen. Mike Moon, left, Sen.-elect Ben Brown and Sen. Rick Brattin look over a Senate seating chart on Nov. 10, 2022, as they pick spots for the 2023 session. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent)

Republican state senators made history Thursday by selecting Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin as majority leader, making her the first woman from either party to hold the second most powerful job in the upper chamber.

O’Laughlin, of Shelbina in northeast Missouri, defeated Sen. Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City in a vote held in a closed-door caucus. Current Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia was selected as the GOP nominee for Senate president pro tem without opposition.

Both O’Laughlin and Rowden said their goal is internal peace within the faction-ridden caucus so members can focus on passing legislation rather than fighting each other.

“Certainly I hope it is better than the last session,” O’Laughlin said to reporters after the caucus meeting. “We all learned from the last session that once things kind of start going the wrong way they can really go the wrong way fast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHpli_0j6OKcT700
Missouri Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina (photo courtesy of Senate Communications).

One source of friction, the conservative caucus, disbanded this summer after four years of escalating war with the Republican leadership. O’Laughlin, who joined the group after taking office in 2019, quit the caucus in 2021.

“I felt like after I had been here more than a year, a year and a half, I felt like I understood the issues and the way things worked here, and I wanted to speak for myself,” O’Laughlin said. “It just seemed like the thing to do.”

Republicans will hold a 24-10 majority in the Senate when new members are sworn in as the session starts in January. That is the same partisan split as in the current chamber, but one reason the conservative caucus disbanded is because candidates it supported won four contested GOP primaries and members said they had succeeded in pushing the chamber to the right.

Rowden will replace Dave Schatz, who is exiting the chamber due to term limits. Rowden has two years left on his second term, which may have played a factor in his uncontested election.

He said Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, was nominated by a caucus member but declined to contest the election.

Rowden has been majority leader for four years and was often the target of conservative caucus criticism for working too closely with Democrats. The biggest issue splitting Republicans last year was how to draw a map for the state’s seven congressional districts and when the conservative caucus did not prevail, members used parliamentary maneuvers to gum up the Senate.

“The map last year was such an extenuating circumstance that made it 10 times worse than it would have ever have been otherwise,” Rowden said.

The election has given the GOP a new start in the Senate, Rowden said, and those divisions should stay in the past.

“I care more about getting stuff that matters for my kids than I do about getting even or getting revenge on anybody,” Rowden said.

Rowden’s nomination as pro tem must be ratified by the full Senate when the next session begins Jan. 4 but the large GOP majority means his election is assured.

Sen. Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring and a leading member of the now-defunct caucus said he was pleased with the leadership election and the promises made by Rowden and O’Laughlin to seek peace in the GOP.

There were no conditions that must be met to maintain the peace, Eigel said.

“Caleb’s message was getting big Republican things done and that is a great message,” Eigel said.

On the Democratic side of the chamber, Sen. John Rizzo of Independence was selected as minority floor leader for the coming session, with Sen. Doug Beck of Affton as assistant floor leader.

In a news release, Rizzo said Senate Democrats would focus on restoring the right to abortion, public safety and economic issues important to families. He said “the MAGA extremism coming from the Republican Party continues to drive voters away.”

Democrats in the Missouri House also met Thursday, re-electing state Rep. Crystal Quade of Springfield as the minority floor leader.

On Wednesday, House Republicans selected Rep. Jonathan Patterson of Lee’s Summit as majority floor leader and Rep. Mike Henderson of Desloge as nominee to be speaker pro tem. Rep. Dean Plocher, previously majority leader, is the GOP nominee for House speaker.

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

This story has been corrected since it was first published.  Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade.  The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went […] The post Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

A Red Wave Didn’t Give Republicans the House But Gerrymandering Probably Will

House Republicans failed to win the House on Election Day. But their earlier wins in the redistricting wars may still be enough for them to flip the House. Republicans aggressively gerrymandered a number of states over the past two years, redrawing congressional district lines to give them new seats, protect their vulnerable incumbents, and go hard after Democrats in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. Democrats tried this as well in many places—but their efforts were stymied by court decisions in places like New York and limited by blue- and swing-state measures designed to end gerrymandering, the process where politicians get to pick their voters by redrawing political boundaries.
GEORGIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt

Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?

The year was 1990.  St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat

If Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt prevails in next week’s race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Mike Parson is considering tapping one of his top advisers to replace him.  Numerous sources both inside and outside the governor’s office who spoke with The Independent say Parson is leaning towards appointing Andrew Bailey as the state’s next attorney […] The post Governor’s adviser the frontrunner for Missouri AG job if Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy