Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving CarStill UnsolvedLake City, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 21:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within moderate flood stage through the week as observed rainfall from Nicole moves through the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning by 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Mon 7 pm 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the higher terrain. * WHERE...The Adirondacks in northern New York and all of northern and central Vermont except the Champlain Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop overnight and will become steadiest through Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour will be possible. The snow may mix with sleet and rain at times.
Comments / 0