Georgia State

Randy Bradford
4d ago

A military widow shouldn't continue to receive benefits if she's the widow of a veteran, but remarries. She and the new husband shouldn't benefit from the service of her deceased veteran spouse!

pedsnurse
4d ago

A military widow also gets a hefty insurance payment. So if they want to move on and remarry, especially if they are young, they are not left high and dry.

Pat Zimm
4d ago

So, is your new husband marrying you because of the death benefits you received? Do you work or are you just living off of those benefits? Your husband is gone and you got some financial help because he served and was wounded. He did, you didn't. Don't go with the whole thing about your previous husband. If you were still tore up over him you wouldn't remarry and move on. You just want to move on with that government money

