Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG ACROSS INLAND NORTHEAST FLORIDA THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog can be expected across most of inland Northeast Florida this morning due to near calm winds. Local visibilities of one quarter of a mile can be expected through sunrise, with conditions improving by around 8 AM. Locations with a period of dense fog include, but are not limited to, Gainesville, Lake City, and Keystone Heights. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 21:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within moderate flood stage through the week as observed rainfall from Nicole moves through the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning by 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Mon 7 pm 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1
