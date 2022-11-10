Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
Sheridan Media
Column: That Big Red Wave Sure Would Have Helped Wyoming
Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It’s taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. Here in Wyoming, our general election was a faint imitation of our amazing primary last August. That primary drew record numbers of voters and saw international press interest as it was viewed as a Liz Cheney versus Donald Trump battle. Liz was trounced by national record numbers in that race by Harriet Hageman, who cruised to general election victory Tuesday. Harriet is now our representative and I predict she will do very well for us in Washington, D. C.
Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16
According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
KEVN
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fresh from another dominate election, the South Dakota State Senate Republican caucus met and selected new majority leadership for the 2023-2024 term. Majority Leader: Casey Crabtree. Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich. Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel. Majority Whip: Jack Kolbeck. Majority Whip: Ryan Maher. Majority Whip:...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Now That BLM Owns Sprawling 37,000 Acre Marton Ranch, How Much Access Will Public Have?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyomingites should get their say in the spring about the future of nearly 37,000 acres of new public land on the Marton Ranch property near Casper. In the meantime, the public has had access to the area’s prized trout fishing, which runs along a stretch of the North Platte River.
Washington Examiner
South Dakota voter turnout not a factor in outcome, expert says
(The Center Square) - Just a little over half of South Dakota's voters turned out to cast their ballot to reelect Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for a second term but one expert believes that voter turnout had little to do with her win. Noem's victory over Democrat Jamie Smith and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attorney General’s wording on petition stalls petition signatures, as group desires to eliminate South Dakota food and beverage tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Although we’re a long way from the 2024 election, efforts are underway to gather signatures for several measures to get on the ballot, including a repeal of the State food tax. But there is a possible roadblock. Organizers of the ballot measure to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fed Plan: Wyoming To Receive 17 EV Charging Stations For $19 Million; None Likely Profitable
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the Wyoming Department of Transportation were to follow all the federal guidelines laid out for a program that pays to build and operate more charging stations along the nation’s roadways, Wyoming would need 17 charging stations at a cost of about $19 million — and they wouldn’t be profitable.
Sheridan Media
BLM Buffalo to burn slash piles in Bighorn Mountains and Campbell County
The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office has announced plans to burn slash piles this fall and winter on BLM-administered lands in the Bighorn Mountains and Campbell County. Burning may begin mid-November and continue through April 2023. According to the BLM, all prescribed burn projects are conducted in accordance...
cowboystatedaily.com
Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters Approve One Constitutional Amendment And Reject Another
Wyoming voters said yes to allow local governments to invest in stocks and equities, provided they get legislative approval, but said no to allowing district court judges to stay on the bench for a longer period of time. Constitutional Amendment A passed with 57% of the vote. If the Legislation...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
Wyoming’s general election winners and losers
Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
KELOLAND TV
IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita’s family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
WYDOT Warns Wyoming Against Scam Texts
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver's license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
