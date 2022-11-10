CALIFORNIA, Md. – It’s time to start shopping for Thanksgiving, and we have just the place to do it! The next Aeropark Farmer’s Market will be on Sunday, November 20th, for you to buy all the produce, baked goods, oils, and more that you need to make your holiday delicious! There will also be Stuffed Ham available, but supplies are limited – you can guarantee you get your ham by ordering ahead at 301-737-2714 and picking it up at the market.

