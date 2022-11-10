Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Net
Aeropark Farmer’s Market Sponsored By Historic Sotterley November 20th
CALIFORNIA, Md. – It’s time to start shopping for Thanksgiving, and we have just the place to do it! The next Aeropark Farmer’s Market will be on Sunday, November 20th, for you to buy all the produce, baked goods, oils, and more that you need to make your holiday delicious! There will also be Stuffed Ham available, but supplies are limited – you can guarantee you get your ham by ordering ahead at 301-737-2714 and picking it up at the market.
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – NSWC Dahlgren Division will conduct range testing Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has the potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
Wbaltv.com
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes
STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
Bay Net
Sara Marie Mann
Sara Marie Mann age 21, born in Fort Bragg, NC, died in her family home in La Plata, MD on November 4th, 2022. Sara will forever be missed, loved, and always be known as the one that will talk during the conversation!. She was brought into this world by her...
Bay Net
Gary “Pee-Wee” Philip Foshee’ II
Gary (Pee-Wee) Philip Foshee’ II, 24, of Fredericksburg, VA. passed away suddenly on November 4, 2022. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of Gary. He was the devoted Brother of Logan Adelman, Dylan Foshee’, Michael Bowen Jr., Alexandria Russell, Ke’niyah Bowen, and Holly Vinson and loving father of Paislee, Paxton, Axel, Myles, Timothy, Landon and Gabriella; also significant other Madison Lopez.
Bay Net
Sommaly Mann
Sommaly Mann (Boutsady), age 48, of Vientiane Laos, died in her family home in La Plata, MD on November 4th, 2022. Sunny will forever be missed, loved and known as the one person you did not turn down an invitation to eat her food!. She was born on a farm...
WBOC
The 51st Waterfowl Festival Is In Easton This Weekend
EASTON, Md. - This weekend, the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival is in Easton. If you're on the mid-shore this weekend, and you hear a bunch of ducks quacking, it's a safe bet those calls are coming from the popular Waterfowl Festival. The three-day show celebrates the outdoor culture of Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Bay Net
Kai Thongsa Mann
Kai Thongsa Mann, age 18, of La Plata Maryland was born April 16th, 2004, in Pikeville Kentucky. Kai died in his family home on November 4th, 2022. He was the son of Darin Mann and the late Sommaly (Sunny) Mann. Kai had the kindest soul and biggest heart that you could ever meet in this world.
Bay Net
Buckets Bar & Grill Discuss Recent Revamp On The BayNet Podcast “Get Real With Chris & Mark”
LUSBY, Md. – Special guests Brandon Harrington & Heather McInerney from Buckets Bar & Grill in Lusby, Maryland, ‘Get Real’ with Chris & Mark about their revamp of the restaurant. “We really take pride in our food and cocktails and want to make sure we can elevate...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Firefighters Attend Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — This past weekend the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted Mid Atlantic Technical Rescue for a Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course. We were able to provide spots in the course for 18 MVFD members. Also in attendance was:. Leonardtown VFD. Squad 1 – 5 members. Hollywood VFD....
Wbaltv.com
US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
Bay Net
CCPS High School Students Can Apply For NASA Internships
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students who are 16 and older can apply for internships with NASA. The NASA internship program is open to teens to explore career pathways while working with some of the top minds in science, engineering, financial, information technology and business.
Wbaltv.com
Service dog from America's VetDogs has changed Centreville Marine veteran's life
CENTREVILLE, Md. — A Marine veteran on Maryland's Eastern Shore said his life has been forever changed thanks to his Puppy with a Purpose fromAmerica's VetDogs. Paul Sullivan has a message for anyone who might be on the fence about getting a service dog, saying having the right dog can do so much to help.
WBOC
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Eastbound Span to Temporarily Close Sunday for Bay Bridge Run
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- At the request of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties, the Maryland Transportation Authority is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, Nov. 13. The run will be held on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge...
WMDT.com
What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
Wbaltv.com
Some Catalina Pool Builders customers file lawsuits over unfinished work
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Severna Park pool company that shut down last month offered its customers an apology, but no refunds. There is still a construction zone at the Randallstown home of retired federal employee Wanda Smith -- and she wants her money back. "Sometimes, when I look at...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Comments / 0