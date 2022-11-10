Read full article on original website
Two bodies found in Duplin County home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
WITN
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
WITN
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
Woman killed, 6 injured: Hundreds attended deadly bonfire party at horse ranch in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party and at least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Enfield. A 25-year-old woman, Cierra Webb, from Roanoke Rapids, was killed.
Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes.
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
WITN
WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards. Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday. Entertainment:. 1st Place:...
WITN
Seniors, shelters brace for colder temperatures & higher bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Turning the heat on may be expensive, but it’s also often a necessity. As our nights keep getting cooler, WITN talked to some people in Greenville who have had to find ways to work around the higher prices. “Sometimes it can be kind of overwhelming,”...
WITN
Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can kick off the holiday season with a 5k to benefit kids battling cancer and their families in Eastern Carolina. Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member.
WITN
Navy veteran biking 425 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Navy veteran is taking a creative approach in his visit to one Eastern Carolina city to help raise awareness for veteran suicide. Virginia-based Navy veteran Jake Welch, 36, will be riding 425 miles in four days from Springfield, Virginia to Jacksonville, North Carolina. Welch, who...
WITN
Colleges wrestle with safety concerns after U.Va. shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Safety on every college campus is always a top priority, but even more so after three University of Virginia students were shot and killed on Sunday. Though there is always a fear that something could go wrong, some East Carolina University students say they feel fairly safe on campus, as the ECU Police Department has been proactive in providing safety resources for students, faculty, and staff members.
cbs17
2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police. On Thursday, Wayne County Communications dispatched a call at 1308 East Walnut Street regarding a burglary in process. The female victim, Tanijah Cobb, told police...
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
neusenews.com
Kinston’s Annual Drive-In Movie Night The Polar Express
Kinston, NC: Rotaract is excited to announce this year’s Drive-In Movie Night, a nostalgic evening with friends and family. Kinston’s Drive-In Movie Night is a fun way to spend time with your loved ones while celebrating the holidays and watching the Christmas classic, The Polar Express! Attendees will be able to go home with a golden ticket and reindeer bell. Everyone is invited to wear their favorite Christmas pajamas!
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
WITN
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
Police: 2 North Carolina gang felons caught, guns confiscated
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
North Carolina man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
