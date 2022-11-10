IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many Americans are making their Thanksgiving travel plans, and AAA is sharing some tips to help them navigate the challenges of booking flights. While most people start booking their flights for Turkey Day early, waiting until it gets closer could bring cheaper airfares, with a possible average savings of up to $75 per ticket. However, there are risks and trade-offs in taking this approach.

