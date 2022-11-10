Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – November 14, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The city of Blackfoot is still under a boil order this week. Several water samples tested positive for E. coli. Officials recommend boiling water for one full minute, and then allowing it to cool. The city hopes to have the matter resolved by the end of the week.
Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
Leading Idaho Grant provides learning equipment to ISU students
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University students will continue to train with state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a $1.6 million grant awarded to the Idaho State University College of Technology. The Leading Idaho Grant is part of Governor Brad Little’s plan to expand and modernize career technical education (CTE)...
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The tradition of giving out coats on these walls has been a part of Eastern Idaho for five years now. They...
Pocatello Veteran’s day parade returns after 80 years
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Every Nov. 11, we honor those men and women who have served our country and protected the rights and freedoms we enjoy here at home. After 80 years Pocatello’s Veteran’s Day Parade made a triumphant return Saturday. The cold morning didn’t stop many...
Fill the ambulance food drive set Nov. 18
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power and Fiber are once again teaming up with the community to brighten the holidays for households in need during the 2nd annual Fill the Ambulance food drive. Community members are invited to participate on Nov. 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to...
Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Thunder Ridge High School’s National Honor Society spent the beginning of their fall semester raising funds to provide the Pruzhansky family a modular home for the winter. The war on Ukraine is still raging on as winter approaches. Because numerous families...
Idaho Fall’s fall brew
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. ‘Predawn flight’ and ‘scratch’ both local musicians performed in front of a crowd with a good turnout. Attendees were...
Happyville Farms introduces new amenities
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday afternoon, the Happyville Farm cut the ribbon for two new amenities. The new services include a new shade pavilion and a dedicated urban forest area by the farm. Claudia Pine, the director of the farm, says the hope for both is to continue to provide an open space for people to enjoy so close to home.
After months of preparation the Festival of Trees is ready to open its doors
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The annual tradition at the Elks Lodge the Festival of Trees is making its return. Its theme this year is a Winter Wonderland. The Lodge has been hard at work for months trying to get everything for this year’s festival ready. “We’ve been working on...
Flying for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you should know
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many Americans are making their Thanksgiving travel plans, and AAA is sharing some tips to help them navigate the challenges of booking flights. While most people start booking their flights for Turkey Day early, waiting until it gets closer could bring cheaper airfares, with a possible average savings of up to $75 per ticket. However, there are risks and trade-offs in taking this approach.
