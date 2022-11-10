ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How Lauren Boebert Ended Up in One of the Closest Midterm Races in the Country

By Mini Racker
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tovj4_0j6OJ3oq00

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a controversial far-right firebrand from Colorado, is within 1,000 votes of losing her reelection bid in a red, Donald Trump-supporting district.

The race wasn’t expected to be such a nail biter—let alone one of the closest races in the entire country. Redistricting this cycle had made the district even more Republican than it was before. But Democrat Adam Frisch, who served eight years on the Aspen City Council, may unseat one of the loudest voices in the MAGA caucus after just one term.

Since upsetting a Republican incumbent two years ago, Boebert has gotten media attention for owning the now-shuttered Shooters Grill, a restaurant where servers were encouraged to open carry firearms; promoting conspiracy theories about the “deep state” and the 2020 election; heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address; and donning a gown printed with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon”, which has an offensive double meaning towards Biden. One of the reasons Boebert’s race became so close, experts say, is that Frisch has been able to use her behavior against her.

More from TIME

“You put somebody up as an ‘R,’ they’re gonna vote for them, unless there’s some reason not to,” says Democratic strategist Michael Stratton, a native of Durango, a small city within Boebert’s district. “I think she’s given a lot of Republicans reason not to. Pride, humility, civility. Her outrageous conduct everywhere—I think it’s embarrassed a lot of people.”

To draw a contrast with Boebert’s antics, Frisch campaigned as a moderate who would keep a lower profile and work with both Democrats and Republicans. He said he hoped to join the Problem Solvers Caucus, which consists of members of both parties seeking common ground. He earned the endorsement of Boebert’s Republican primary opponent. His campaign video proclaimed him “a conservative businessman” who supports the Second Amendment, securing the border, and reducing government regulation, complete with shots of a man in camouflage toting a rifle and a patrol car driving by the border wall. He promised not to vote for Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker. He pledged to protect Colorado’s water supply and backed oil and gas drilling in Colorado. One of the few policy positions that aligns him with much of his party is his full-throated support for abortion rights; his website notes that his father was an OB/GYN and his sister still is one.

Read More: How Abortion Helped Blunt a Red Wave in the Midterms

Republican strategist Zack Roday, who served as campaign manager to Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, t he candidate who lost this year’s Colorado Senate race to incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet, says that while campaigning for O’Dea in Colorado’s 3rd district, he found that people thought of Boebert as a Trump-like figure. Some voters felt like she was fighting for them; others thought she was focusing too much on being an entertainer. “The Republican brand is deeply damaged,” Roday says. “That’s a seat that should not be in contention… Too many people went into the ballot box in Colorado and across the country with inflation, the economy, and crime as top of mind. And then they voted directly against their interests by voting for Democrats. And there’s only one explanation for that, and that’s the cancer. That’s Donald Trump.”

Republicans overall haven’t performed in the 2022 midterms as well as they’d hoped. Control of both the Senate and the House are still up for grabs, and while Republicans may take the House, it will likely be by smaller margins than expected. Strategists in both parties are ascribing blame to Trump, who endorsed flawed candidates around the country and tarnished the party with his false claims of election fraud. Throughout her tenure in Congress, Boebert has been one of Trump’s loudest and most extreme boosters.

Read More: As Republicans Begin Blame Game, Trump Is the Obvious Target

Boebert’s district is one of the largest in the country, encompassing the southwestern half of the state, spanning mountainous red stretches, as well as bluer resort towns, like Aspen and Glenwood Springs. It’s home to farmers, ranchers, and tourism workers. One quarter of residents are Hispanic. According to New York Times data , Frisch is currently outperforming Biden in nearly every county across the district.

Though Frisch led Boebert by 64 votes at one point Thursday morning, she took the lead and was up by 794 by the afternoon, according to the Colorado Secretary of State. The data also indicates that more than 3,000 voters who cast ballots in the district declined to vote for either candidate.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were still thousands of votes to be counted. In Pueblo County, where Frisch is leading, the uncounted votes included about 5,000 mail-in and 1,800 in-person ballots. Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz says he hopes to have those counted by the end of Thursday.

Even once all the votes on hand are counted, though, the race may still be too close to call. Colorado accepts ballots from military and overseas voters for eight days after the election. Voters can also “cure” ballots that haven’t been counted due to signature discrepancies for the same period. In Pueblo County, the combination of those could amount to another 1,138 votes, which could be consequential given the incredibly tight margins in the race.

Finally, state law requires a recount if the margin of victory is less than 0.5%. While Election Day saw only minor voting issues and many election deniers lose their bids , Boebert’s campaign previously refused to commit to accepting the results of her election if she lost.

Comments / 3

Related
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert mocked for awkward 17-hour silence after tweeting the ‘red wave has begun’

Online critics of Republican Lauren Boebert seemed to revel in the nail-biter close race the congresswoman remained locked in hours after polls closed in Colorado, with many pointing to her own social media silence as a sign that a potential loss could be imminent.The GOP firebrand’s tight race against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch remained too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon, with the defending congresswoman still trailing her rival by less than two per cent with more than 90 per cent of votes counted, The New York Times reported.On Twitter, where the Trump-endorsed candidate is bombastic and prolific...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Here’s how Lauren Boebert’s hometown feels about her expected landslide win slipping away

A new tenant was cleaning out the space that formerly housed Lauren Boebert’s restaurant on Wednesday – the infamous Shooters sign gone – as the congresswoman continued to trail her Democratic challenger nearly 20 hours after polls closed in Colorado.The shell of the gun-themed eatery on Rifle’s main street - after the landlord decided not to renew its lease over the summer - was a fitting parallel to the career of Shooters’ former owner. Boebert had been projected to easily beat Adam Frisch, the former Aspen City Council member running against her, but he maintained a lead throughout Wednesday, the...
RIFLE, CO
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’

Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
TIME

TIME

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy