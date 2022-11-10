ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Auburn men’s basketball signs top-5 PG to 2023 recruiting class

A future Auburn guard was recognized by the Tigers on Monday. Aden Holloway, a four-star recruit and Auburn’s lone commit in the 2023 class, signed his national letter of intent. Holloway is the No. 28 prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings and the fifth-best point guard. The Charlotte, North Carolina...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn edge Eku Leota accepts Senior Bowl invite

Auburn edge Eku Leota is officially heading to Mobile. Leota on Monday accepted his invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, making him the first of five Auburn players who received invites last week to commit to participating in the annual all-star game/scouting event. Along with Leota, fellow edge defender Derick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, and defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James received invites last Thursday, when interim coach Cadillac Williams presented them during the team’s practice -- which included the players getting Reese’s Cups “baths.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Relive Auburn’s unforgettable win against Texas A&M from the field

Auburn’s win against Texas A&M was far from the biggest in program history, but it still provided a night that Tigers fans won’t soon forget. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in interim coach Cadillac Williams’ home debut. It was a game between two last-place teams, each of which entered the day on five-game losing streaks, but it was an atmosphere befitting of a big-time Iron Bowl or highly anticipated installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What does ESPN’s FPI say about Auburn after beating Texas A&M

Auburn (4-6, 2-5 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak on an emotional Saturday night at Jordan-Hare with a 13-10 victory against Texas A&M. It wasn’t the prettiest game considering that the Aggies punted on nine of their 12 drives with a fumble. Auburn wasn’t much better. Robby Ashford’s...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban: Alabama needs to find more ways to use Tyler Harrell’s speed

The tantalizing speed of Tyler Harrell has been the club that has remained in Alabama’s bag through 10 games this season. At first it was because of injury after the Louisville transfer sprained his foot in preseason camp. But Harrell has been available to play since Oct. 8 against Texas A&M and has seen almost no playing time with the offense.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Through Cadillac, Auburn highlights the power of sports

A football signed by Cadillac Williams is on display in the home of Randy McClendon. There is a story behind that ball, and it’s a heartbreaking one, but also beautiful in the way a daughter loves a father and in the way a family celebrates life through the spirit of love and sports. With Cadillac now the interim head coach of the Auburn football team, the ball makes Randy tear up with pride and emotion just by thinking about it.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Grading Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M

Auburn’s losing streak is a thing of the past, washed away in a wave of sentiment Saturday night against Texas A&M. The Tigers delivered Cadillac Williams his first win as interim head coach, dispatching the Aggies, 13-10, on a surreal night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn still had its issues—some notable recurring ones offensively, for sure—but the team turned in one of its better all-around efforts of the season while climbing out of the SEC West cellar and sending Texas A&M home with a sixth straight loss.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’

During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M

A season’s worth of frustration was released into the biting autumn air in Auburn. For the first time since Sept. 24 against Missouri, Auburn was victorious. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, snapping a five-game losing streak and handing Texas A&M its sixth straight loss in the process. It also marked the first career win for interim coach Cadillac Williams on what was a surreal night on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Where Alabama players rank in national stats

Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Rewinding: Auburn’s 13-10 victory against Texas A&M

Auburn head coach Cadillac Williams gets a historic win as the Tigers first African-American football coach during the Tigers’ 13-10 Saturday night victory against Texas A&M. Williams celebrated with fans after Ashford ran the ball on Auburn’s final play of the contest. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each ran...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy