Auburn men’s basketball signs top-5 PG to 2023 recruiting class
A future Auburn guard was recognized by the Tigers on Monday. Aden Holloway, a four-star recruit and Auburn’s lone commit in the 2023 class, signed his national letter of intent. Holloway is the No. 28 prospect in 247Sports Composite rankings and the fifth-best point guard. The Charlotte, North Carolina...
Everything Cadillac Williams said ahead of Auburn’s home finale against Western Kentucky
Cadillac Williams got his first win as Auburn’s interim head coach, and the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak last weekend with a 13-10 victory against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After the game, during his on-field TV interview, Williams was asked what’s next for this Auburn team. His...
Auburn edge Eku Leota accepts Senior Bowl invite
Auburn edge Eku Leota is officially heading to Mobile. Leota on Monday accepted his invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, making him the first of five Auburn players who received invites last week to commit to participating in the annual all-star game/scouting event. Along with Leota, fellow edge defender Derick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, and defensive backs Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James received invites last Thursday, when interim coach Cadillac Williams presented them during the team’s practice -- which included the players getting Reese’s Cups “baths.”
Relive Auburn’s unforgettable win against Texas A&M from the field
Auburn’s win against Texas A&M was far from the biggest in program history, but it still provided a night that Tigers fans won’t soon forget. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in interim coach Cadillac Williams’ home debut. It was a game between two last-place teams, each of which entered the day on five-game losing streaks, but it was an atmosphere befitting of a big-time Iron Bowl or highly anticipated installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
What does ESPN’s FPI say about Auburn after beating Texas A&M
Auburn (4-6, 2-5 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak on an emotional Saturday night at Jordan-Hare with a 13-10 victory against Texas A&M. It wasn’t the prettiest game considering that the Aggies punted on nine of their 12 drives with a fumble. Auburn wasn’t much better. Robby Ashford’s...
Nick Saban: Alabama needs to find more ways to use Tyler Harrell’s speed
The tantalizing speed of Tyler Harrell has been the club that has remained in Alabama’s bag through 10 games this season. At first it was because of injury after the Louisville transfer sprained his foot in preseason camp. But Harrell has been available to play since Oct. 8 against Texas A&M and has seen almost no playing time with the offense.
Joseph Goodman: Through Cadillac, Auburn highlights the power of sports
A football signed by Cadillac Williams is on display in the home of Randy McClendon. There is a story behind that ball, and it’s a heartbreaking one, but also beautiful in the way a daughter loves a father and in the way a family celebrates life through the spirit of love and sports. With Cadillac now the interim head coach of the Auburn football team, the ball makes Randy tear up with pride and emotion just by thinking about it.
Grading Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M
Auburn’s losing streak is a thing of the past, washed away in a wave of sentiment Saturday night against Texas A&M. The Tigers delivered Cadillac Williams his first win as interim head coach, dispatching the Aggies, 13-10, on a surreal night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn still had its issues—some notable recurring ones offensively, for sure—but the team turned in one of its better all-around efforts of the season while climbing out of the SEC West cellar and sending Texas A&M home with a sixth straight loss.
The wild scene inside and outside Jordan-Hare Stadium on ‘special’ day for Cadillac Williams
The lights cut out and that familiar voice blared through the speakers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn’s reimagined pregame hype video opened with Cadillac Williams’ iconic 80-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the 2003 Iron Bowl, with the legendary call from the late Rod Bramblett. Jordan-Hare Stadium was a powder keg waiting to explode.
Robby Ashford shares love for Auburn fans while blasting “Twitter coaches”
Robby Ashford’s pass for 16 yards to Ja’Varrious Johnson late in the first quarter gave Auburn a 7-0 lead on the way to the Tigers’ 13-10 win on Saturday against Texas A&M. Ashford was one of several players who celebrated with the crowd after the game. “I...
Ex-Alabama star says Tide ‘not living up to standard we set’
During Bo Scarbrough’s three seasons at Alabama, the Tide reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game each season and won two titles. They won 43 games, losing just three. Watching his former team during the current two-loss season has been frustrating, says the ex-Tide running back and current...
Watch Derick Hall give Cadillac Williams a game ball after win against Texas A&M
Cadillac Williams became a historical figure with Saturday’s Auburn 13-10 against Texas A&M. Williams is the first African-American to win a game as the Tigers’ head coach. After the victory, the players rewarded their interim coach with the game ball. A soldout crowd showed up early to cheer...
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M
A season’s worth of frustration was released into the biting autumn air in Auburn. For the first time since Sept. 24 against Missouri, Auburn was victorious. Auburn defeated Texas A&M, 13-10, Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, snapping a five-game losing streak and handing Texas A&M its sixth straight loss in the process. It also marked the first career win for interim coach Cadillac Williams on what was a surreal night on the Plains.
Scarbinsky: Go crazy and stick with Cadillac? Auburn wouldn’t do that ... would it?
This is an opinion column. This isn’t the column I planned to pen, not from beginning to end, but Auburn, even in disarray, has a habit of providing a story as compelling as Alabama’s in the most unusual ways. Auburn-Texas A&M wasn’t the game I planned to watch...
Where Alabama players rank in national stats
Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players said after loss at Auburn
Jimbo Fisher and a few Texas A&M players addressed the media after the Aggies’ 13-10 loss against Auburn in front of a sold-out crowd at Jordan-Hare. Fisher’s squad is on a six-game losing streak after losing at Auburn, while the Tigers got the first win for Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s interim coach.
What Cadillac Williams said after Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M
We’re live at Cadillac Williams’ press conference after Auburn’s 13-10 win against Texas A&M. Williams won his first game as Auburn’s interim coach. We will update live from Jordan-Hare. -- “First of all, I want to give all praise and glory to my lord and savior,”...
Instant analysis: Auburn beats Texas A&M, delivers Cadillac Williams’ 1st win
There was an inevitability in the air at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It radiated from the bleachers Saturday night, building like a swell well before kickoff and reaching a crescendo as Auburn ran out of the south end-zone tunnel just minutes until gametime. The atmosphere on the Plains was befitting of an...
Rewinding: Auburn’s 13-10 victory against Texas A&M
Auburn head coach Cadillac Williams gets a historic win as the Tigers first African-American football coach during the Tigers’ 13-10 Saturday night victory against Texas A&M. Williams celebrated with fans after Ashford ran the ball on Auburn’s final play of the contest. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each ran...
Statistically speaking: A closer look at Auburn’s defensive dominance against Texas A&M
Cam Riley got bored during the second half against Texas A&M; he wanted more to do. The Auburn linebacker grew tired of the drollness of Texas A&M’s offense Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers forced five consecutive three-and-outs coming out of halftime as part of a dominant defensive effort during their 13-10 win against the Aggies.
