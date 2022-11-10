A football signed by Cadillac Williams is on display in the home of Randy McClendon. There is a story behind that ball, and it’s a heartbreaking one, but also beautiful in the way a daughter loves a father and in the way a family celebrates life through the spirit of love and sports. With Cadillac now the interim head coach of the Auburn football team, the ball makes Randy tear up with pride and emotion just by thinking about it.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO