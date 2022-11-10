Alabama man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting teens, murdering woman is ‘everybody’s worst nightmare,’ officials say

Read full article on original website
Reward offered for tips in slaying of 26-year-old man in Talladega County
Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot and killed a 26-year-old man early Saturday morning in Talladega County. Don Andre Sanders Jr., 26, was taken to Citizens Emergency Room in Talladega with life-threatening gunshot wounds when he was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Swain Lane in Alpine, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, which announced the reward on Monday.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving in north Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and seriously injured over the weekend in Birmingham. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of 12th Avenue North. The victim was shot while she was inside of a moving vehicle. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said South Precinct...
46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
Derick Irisha Brown ‘minded her own business’ as boyfriend abducted Kamille ‘Cupcake” McKinney, lawyer says
When Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted in 2019 and taken to the apartment of Patrick Stallworth and his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, she was somewhere she didn’t belong and with the wrong people. The 3-year-old needed hope, Northern District of Alabama Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Byrd told...
Both drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-85 in Auburn; passenger hospitalized
Auburn police are investigating after a driver traveling the wrong way on I-85 collided with another vehicle, killing both drivers and injuring a passenger Sunday. Auburn officers responded to a call of a crash on I-85 near mile marker 54 after a vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lane, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said Monday.
Gunfire erupts at child’s birthday party in Tarrant; 1 adult injured
Gunshots erupted at a child’s birthday party in Tarrant, leaving one adult injured. The shooting happened at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at an event center in the 1100 block of Pinson Street, confirmed Tarrant police Chief Wendell Major. The party was reportedly for a 1-year-old. Multiple shots were fire, Major...
Alabama improving crosswalk where JSU student Leah Tarvin was killed
The Alabama Department of Transportation will be making changes on Highway 21 near Jacksonville State University following the death of student Leah Tarvin, who was hit by a vehicle nearly two weeks ago and died days later. Transportation Director John Cooper and other ALDOT officials met with JSU President Dr....
Woman killed in rollover crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills now identified
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Amy Leigh Fulton. She was 38 and lived in Pinson. The wreck happened at 9 p.m. Thursday on 280 near...
Selma man dies from injuries in multiple-car crash in Dallas County
A Selma man has died from injuries sustained in a car crash this week in Dallas County, Alabama state troopers said. Michael L. McCants, 39, died on Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. McCants had been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash four days earlier, on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, about a mile north of Selma.
WVTM 13 Birmingham expanding Sunday anchor team
The NBC station in Birmingham is expanding its Sunday morning newscast with the return of a Birmingham native. WVTM 13 has announced Jarvis Robertson will join the station as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13′s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. He will also report for other newscasts throughout the week.
Dale Strong, Alabama’s newest Congressman, plots course from Madison County to D.C
Dale Strong was elected the 5th Congressional District’s representative to the U.S. Congress last Tuesday and will replace fellow Republican Mo Brooks in January. That means his tenure as Madison County Commission chairman will come to a close. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement when he steps down.
Alabama asks court to put on hold its request for new execution date for Alan Eugene Miller
Attorney General Steve Marshall has asked the Alabama Supreme Court to put on hold the state’s request for a new execution date for Alan Eugene Miller to allow time to seek a resolution of Miller’s federal lawsuit against the state. Marshall asked the Supreme Court to suspend the...
New specialty license plate available in Alabama Dec. 1
A new specialty license plate will be available in Alabama next month. “Supporting Our Sheriffs” tag will be available for issuance beginning Dec. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. A shipment of pre-numbered license plates based on pre-commitment orders has been sent to each county. The license...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks agencies for accounting of state vehicle usage
One day after voters elected Gov. Kay Ivey to a second four-year term, the governor sent a memo to state agencies in the executive branch asking for an accounting of state vehicles. “As we turn our attention to the next four years, one of my top priorities will be to...
Avian flu found in more wild Alabama birds, second confirmation in state
Wild black vultures in Montgomery County have tested positive for Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The positive results are the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, an American wigeon, a type of wild duck, tested positive...
Joseph Goodman: Through Cadillac, Auburn highlights the power of sports
A football signed by Cadillac Williams is on display in the home of Randy McClendon. There is a story behind that ball, and it’s a heartbreaking one, but also beautiful in the way a daughter loves a father and in the way a family celebrates life through the spirit of love and sports. With Cadillac now the interim head coach of the Auburn football team, the ball makes Randy tear up with pride and emotion just by thinking about it.
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
Auburn, University of Alabama now offer free period products on campus
The two largest universities in Alabama are now offering free period products on campus thanks to student-led efforts. Auburn and the University of Alabama have begun to gradually install dispensers with feminine hygiene products in bathrooms and student centers during the course of this school year. Both universities are in a pilot phase and are providing products in select, highly trafficked buildings in order to determine how much the tampons and pads are used.
Statistically speaking: A closer look at Auburn’s defensive dominance against Texas A&M
Cam Riley got bored during the second half against Texas A&M; he wanted more to do. The Auburn linebacker grew tired of the drollness of Texas A&M’s offense Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers forced five consecutive three-and-outs coming out of halftime as part of a dominant defensive effort during their 13-10 win against the Aggies.
