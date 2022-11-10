Read full article on original website
Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik fires back at player who demanded help on stage before shocking with massive wager
ONE celebrity learned firsthand not to challenge Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her show. The Celebrity Jeopardy! host jokingly fired back at Pitch Perfect star John Michael Higgins when the actor made a daring bet. On Sunday's edition of the game show spin-off, John, who went by his middle name...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Shock: Rowan Ward Eliminated From Tournament of Champions
The twists and turns of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions continued on Thursday, November 3, as fan favorite Rowan Ward was knocked out of the competition. Ward, a non-binary contestant, landed their spot in the ToC after winning the second round of the Second Chance Tournament. After their impressive performance, many fans had high hopes for Ward as they faced off against software team leader John Focht and community college instructor Courtney Shah in the quarter-finals game.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Hasan Minhaj ‘Most Annoying’ Contestant Ever
Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who hosted the Peabody-winning Netflix talk show Patriot Act, was clearly super excited to be playing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 30, but not everyone was on board with his enthusiasm. Minhaj was trying to keep things fun and upbeat, reacting to categories and answers in an...
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champion becomes fan favorite after hilarious wrong answer: 'What are meese?'
Tuesday’s Jeopardy! proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season. “In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker...
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Marlo Thomas takes back Sherri Shepherd weight-loss comment: 'Never doing it again'
'That Girl' star Marlo Thomas, who was a guest on Sherri Shepherd's TV show, poked fun at the host's weight loss. Then she apologized for her remarks.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
womenworking.com
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family
Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
womenworking.com
Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…
Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
