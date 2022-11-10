ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Shock: Rowan Ward Eliminated From Tournament of Champions

The twists and turns of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions continued on Thursday, November 3, as fan favorite Rowan Ward was knocked out of the competition. Ward, a non-binary contestant, landed their spot in the ToC after winning the second round of the Second Chance Tournament. After their impressive performance, many fans had high hopes for Ward as they faced off against software team leader John Focht and community college instructor Courtney Shah in the quarter-finals game.
tvinsider.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Hasan Minhaj ‘Most Annoying’ Contestant Ever

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, who hosted the Peabody-winning Netflix talk show Patriot Act, was clearly super excited to be playing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 30, but not everyone was on board with his enthusiasm. Minhaj was trying to keep things fun and upbeat, reacting to categories and answers in an...
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' champion becomes fan favorite after hilarious wrong answer: 'What are meese?'

Tuesday’s Jeopardy! proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season. “In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker...
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
