ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Four of five suspects arrested in Morgan City shooting

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axkF2_0j6OII5700

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Four of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one have been arrested according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

Deante Pharagood, 22, of Thibodaux, Raheem Green, 23, of Thibodaux, Sterling Trillman Jr., 24, of Thibodaux and Terrence Scott, 18, of Gibson all face the following charges:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • Firearm free zone
  • Resisting an Officer

Trillman Jr. was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to MCPD.

Lafayette mother wants justice for son shot, wounded during home break-in

MCPD said that around 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to the area of Federal Ave. and Orange Street in reference to a report of gunfire. Officers patrolled the area and did not locate anything.

Around 7:50 p.m., while still in the area, an officer saw gunfire coming from a vehicle in the area of Garber Street, according to MCPD.

A pursuit was initiated and eventually ended on Franklin Street near Maple Street as the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

According to MCPD, Pharagood, Green, Tillman Jr., and Scott were then arrested.

MCPD said that one other suspect remains at large at this time.

Following an investigation, it was learned that a juvenile was hit by gunfire and was treated at a local hospital with moderate injuries. MCPD said that the victim was in the area of Garber Street when the vehicle pulled into the area and opened fire.

Investigators also located five guns, two of which were stolen, according to MCPD.

Candlelight vigil held in memory of 15-year-old shot and killed in Opelousas

The four subjects were booked into the Morgan City Jail.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation is ongoing and MCPD asks anyone with information to contact (985) 380-4605.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 8

Related
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash

On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road. Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later...
GONZALES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating Plaquemine post-game brawl

An investigation is underway into what triggered a postgame brawl on the field Friday night after Plaquemine’s football playoff game against Jennings. Authorities are hoping the video captured immediately after the game will give some idea about what led to the brawl that had more than 100 people on the field at Andrew Canova Field at Plaquemine Green Devil Stadium.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was working on his car along North 47th Street when he was shot in the leg Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Officers said the man was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff's Office makes arrest on weapon and marijuana charges

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section made an arrest on weapon and marijuana charges Wednesday. Morgan City officers reported a burglary arrest. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 25 complaints and made these arrests:. —Timothy Delco, 43, Patterson, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy