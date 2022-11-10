Four of five suspects arrested in Morgan City shooting
MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Four of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one have been arrested according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
Deante Pharagood, 22, of Thibodaux, Raheem Green, 23, of Thibodaux, Sterling Trillman Jr., 24, of Thibodaux and Terrence Scott, 18, of Gibson all face the following charges:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Firearm free zone
- Resisting an Officer
Trillman Jr. was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to MCPD.
MCPD said that around 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to the area of Federal Ave. and Orange Street in reference to a report of gunfire. Officers patrolled the area and did not locate anything.
Around 7:50 p.m., while still in the area, an officer saw gunfire coming from a vehicle in the area of Garber Street, according to MCPD.
According to MCPD, Pharagood, Green, Tillman Jr., and Scott were then arrested.
MCPD said that one other suspect remains at large at this time.
Following an investigation, it was learned that a juvenile was hit by gunfire and was treated at a local hospital with moderate injuries. MCPD said that the victim was in the area of Garber Street when the vehicle pulled into the area and opened fire.
Investigators also located five guns, two of which were stolen, according to MCPD.
The four subjects were booked into the Morgan City Jail.
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
