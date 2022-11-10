ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

Aeropark Farmer’s Market Sponsored By Historic Sotterley November 20th

CALIFORNIA, Md. – It’s time to start shopping for Thanksgiving, and we have just the place to do it! The next Aeropark Farmer’s Market will be on Sunday, November 20th, for you to buy all the produce, baked goods, oils, and more that you need to make your holiday delicious! There will also be Stuffed Ham available, but supplies are limited – you can guarantee you get your ham by ordering ahead at 301-737-2714 and picking it up at the market.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Gary “Pee-Wee” Philip Foshee’ II

Gary (Pee-Wee) Philip Foshee’ II, 24, of Fredericksburg, VA. passed away suddenly on November 4, 2022. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of Gary. He was the devoted Brother of Logan Adelman, Dylan Foshee’, Michael Bowen Jr., Alexandria Russell, Ke’niyah Bowen, and Holly Vinson and loving father of Paislee, Paxton, Axel, Myles, Timothy, Landon and Gabriella; also significant other Madison Lopez.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Bay Net

Sara Marie Mann

Sara Marie Mann age 21, born in Fort Bragg, NC, died in her family home in La Plata, MD on November 4th, 2022. Sara will forever be missed, loved, and always be known as the one that will talk during the conversation!. She was brought into this world by her...
LA PLATA, MD
Wbaltv.com

US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Sommaly Mann

Sommaly Mann (Boutsady), age 48, of Vientiane Laos, died in her family home in La Plata, MD on November 4th, 2022. Sunny will forever be missed, loved and known as the one person you did not turn down an invitation to eat her food!. She was born on a farm...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Natalya Pope, 14 Years Old, Located Safe

UPDATE – Natalya was located safe and unharmed. Thank you for sharing!. HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Natalya Pope. Natalya Pope. Black, Female. 14 Years Old. She was last seen this evening in the Hollywood area...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

