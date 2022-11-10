Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Aeropark Farmer’s Market Sponsored By Historic Sotterley November 20th
CALIFORNIA, Md. – It’s time to start shopping for Thanksgiving, and we have just the place to do it! The next Aeropark Farmer’s Market will be on Sunday, November 20th, for you to buy all the produce, baked goods, oils, and more that you need to make your holiday delicious! There will also be Stuffed Ham available, but supplies are limited – you can guarantee you get your ham by ordering ahead at 301-737-2714 and picking it up at the market.
Bay Net
Gary “Pee-Wee” Philip Foshee’ II
Gary (Pee-Wee) Philip Foshee’ II, 24, of Fredericksburg, VA. passed away suddenly on November 4, 2022. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of Gary. He was the devoted Brother of Logan Adelman, Dylan Foshee’, Michael Bowen Jr., Alexandria Russell, Ke’niyah Bowen, and Holly Vinson and loving father of Paislee, Paxton, Axel, Myles, Timothy, Landon and Gabriella; also significant other Madison Lopez.
Bay Net
Sara Marie Mann
Sara Marie Mann age 21, born in Fort Bragg, NC, died in her family home in La Plata, MD on November 4th, 2022. Sara will forever be missed, loved, and always be known as the one that will talk during the conversation!. She was brought into this world by her...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Firefighters Attend Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — This past weekend the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted Mid Atlantic Technical Rescue for a Heavy Vehicle Stabilization Course. We were able to provide spots in the course for 18 MVFD members. Also in attendance was:. Leonardtown VFD. Squad 1 – 5 members. Hollywood VFD....
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – NSWC Dahlgren Division will conduct range testing Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has the potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
Wbaltv.com
US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
Bay Net
Sommaly Mann
Sommaly Mann (Boutsady), age 48, of Vientiane Laos, died in her family home in La Plata, MD on November 4th, 2022. Sunny will forever be missed, loved and known as the one person you did not turn down an invitation to eat her food!. She was born on a farm...
Maryland Man Airlifted To Hospital With Burns After Lighting Grill With Gasoline: Fire Marshal
A Maryland man suffered extensive burns to both of his arms after lighting a charcoal grill with gasoline and getting caught in the flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In St. Mary's County, first responders were dispatched to Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway shortly...
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck carrying propane overturns on Severn River Bridge
ARNOLD, Md. - A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on the Severn River Bridge Monday causing major morning delays. The crash happened on the bridge in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County around 6 a.m. Traffic was closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
Police: 9-year-old shot in Anne Arundel County on Sunday
Anne Arundel County police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left a 9-year-old injured.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
Bay Net
MISSING: Natalya Pope, 14 Years Old, Located Safe
UPDATE – Natalya was located safe and unharmed. Thank you for sharing!. HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Natalya Pope. Natalya Pope. Black, Female. 14 Years Old. She was last seen this evening in the Hollywood area...
Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Pegg Road Shell Store
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 3:10 pm, the suspect entered the Pegg Road Shell store in Lexington Park with several others. While his associates...
Wbaltv.com
Some Catalina Pool Builders customers file lawsuits over unfinished work
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Severna Park pool company that shut down last month offered its customers an apology, but no refunds. There is still a construction zone at the Randallstown home of retired federal employee Wanda Smith -- and she wants her money back. "Sometimes, when I look at...
