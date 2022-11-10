ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goodmorningamerica.com

How to clean UGG boots: Tips, best practices and what you need

Believe it or not UGG boots are back, and it looks like they are here to stay a while. The winter-friendly footwear pick are perfect for keeping your feet warm during the cooler months, and the inner sheepskin texture also makes them comfortable to wear. Since the label's 1978 launch,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter

Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...

