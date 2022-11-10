We are facing one of the gravest challenges to our democracy and voting rights here in North Carolina: The Moore v. Harper case brought by two North Carolina Republican legislators to the U.S. Supreme Court. The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the partisan gerrymandered congressional district maps that the Republican-controlled state legislature had devised. This case is set to be heard on Dec. 7.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO