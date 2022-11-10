Read full article on original website
Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner
1 dead, 2 injured after Harrisburg stabbing: police
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
WGAL
Police arrest man in connection with a string of robberies in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon police say they have arrested a man in connection with a string of robberies. They arrested Joel Weise, 19, over the weekend after two robberies on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Weise robbed Roquez Convenience Store and Grocery on North Ninth Street. "At...
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
abc27.com
Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
local21news.com
7-Eleven robber holds up clerk at knife point in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently looking for a man who held up a 7-Eleven cashier at knife point and fled with an unknown amount of money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Nov. 7, around 3:21 a.m., at the 7-Eleven on 4811 Derry St.
Police looking for man who robbed Dauphin County convenience store
abc27.com
Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
WGAL
Teen shot in Cumberland County
WGAL
Lancaster woman convicted for her role in 2020 police station riot
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been convicted for her role in the riot at the Lancaster City police station in 2020. The riot followed the shooting and killing of a man by a Lancaster police officer. The shooting was later justified by the Lancaster County District Attorney.
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage. First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned...
abc27.com
York County high school student dies after bus stop accident
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
abc27.com
York County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money. According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names...
