ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner

Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead, 2 injured after Harrisburg stabbing: police

One man was killed and two others injured in a stabbing over the weekend in Harrisburg, city police said. The stabbing took place around 6 p.m. Saturday between rows 15 and 16 in Hall Manor, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Gautsch said a 53-year-old man involved in the stabbing...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Police arrest man in connection with a string of robberies in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon police say they have arrested a man in connection with a string of robberies. They arrested Joel Weise, 19, over the weekend after two robberies on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Weise robbed Roquez Convenience Store and Grocery on North Ninth Street. "At...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

7-Eleven robber holds up clerk at knife point in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently looking for a man who held up a 7-Eleven cashier at knife point and fled with an unknown amount of money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Nov. 7, around 3:21 a.m., at the 7-Eleven on 4811 Derry St.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
CARLISLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Teen shot in Cumberland County

Police say a 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to police, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East North Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They say the shooting was not a random act and...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
READING, PA
abc27.com

York County high school student dies after bus stop accident

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Sheriff’s Office made a post to their official Facebook page warning residents of a phone scam where the caller will pose as a current deputy and request money. According to the Facebook post, the callers are fraudulently using the names...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy