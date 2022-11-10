Read full article on original website
Point Pleasant Writers Guild members write about themselves
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — You think you know someone, right? Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild recently shared some views of their unknown selves with each other as a result of writing brief autobiographies. For instance, everyone was surprised to learn that Taylor Roegner had been in the...
Organizers break ground on Mason County Veterans Memorial
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — The groundbreaking ceremony for the Mason County Veterans Memorial was held Thursday in Mason. The event began at the Wahama High School gymnasium before moving over to the actual memorial site on the Mason side of the Bridge of Honor. Memorial committee trustee Gary...
Krodel Festival of Lights to open November 23 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Main Street Point Pleasant’s annual Festival of Lights at Krodel Park is on schedule to begin on Nov. 23 and will run through Jan. 1 each night from 5:30-9 p.m. The drive-through display is free to the public, though donations are accepted and appreciated.
Twenty-Two families available for adoption
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family Screening Committee has met the past two weeks and approved 42 families for adoption after reviewing applications. Applications are available at Ravenswood City Hall during normal business hours in the lobby or through the drive-through. Applications must be post-marked by Dec....
No Hunger Food Pantry assisting the community and surrounding areas
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The No Hunger Food Pantry, located at 231 Walnut Street in Ravenswood, is run by volunteers overseen by a board of directors. Board members include president Ruth Sergent, Ron Allman, Kathy Lanham, Mike Ludle, Linda McClung, Becky Fox and Diane Ray. Gil Larck, Ken Vintorini, Sam Nagari. Rusty Rathenbarger and Kathy Garrett are co-directors while Karen Smith and Gary Cross are additional volunteers.
Racine FFA participates in District 10 Job Interview CDE
WARREN, Ohio — On Nov. 3, 2022, three Racine Southern FFA members competed in the District 10 Job Interview Career Development Event (CDE) hosted at Warren High School. The contestants for each grade were Hunter Jarrell (freshmen), Katie Rowe (junior) and Cassidy Bailey (senior).
Smolder among those still involved with postseason play
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – One-time Ripley High football star and Viking head coach Eddie Smolder is moving on to the next round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs. The state championship games in all three classes will be played the first weekend of December in Wheeling.
Ravenswood Middle football finishes with 5-3 record
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – It was a nice season for the Ravenswood Middle School Demon football team. Injuries prevented the Demons of head coach Aaron Bennett from having a campaign with possibly more wins.
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. James Earl Gerlach, 1 count of battery, $2,000 bond.
The Road to Wheeling: Round Two
PARKERSBURG, W. Va. (WV News) – And then there were 24. That’s how many high school’s football teams will be practicing this week in West Virginia.
Ripley Senior News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: Who is never hungry on Thanksgiving?
Southern Local observes Veterans Day
RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — Southern Local Schools in Racine observed Veterans Day as they have in past years, with a program honoring those who have served. Superintendent Tony Deem, himself a veteran, believes students can learn more about the day by being in school and taking part in the ceremonies, so Southern students do not have the day off. Deem said he wants his students to understand what Veterans Day means, and why this day was chosen to honor them.
Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
Kinsey's 28 lead Marshall past Tennessee Tech 91-65
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points in Marshall's 91-65 win against Tennessee Tech on Monday night. Kinsey also contributed seven assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd (1-1). Andrew Taylor added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kamdyn Curfman added 10 points.
On the Mark: The 75
Marshall won its game on Saturday with Appalachian State. And 75 from the Heavens above couldn’t have been prouder.
