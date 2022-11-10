MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in a tweet on Monday. The true freshman from Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia appeared in five games for West Virginia, recording five tackles in his first season of college football. He was one of several young defensive backs that saw a lot of playing time early in the season, but injuries hampered his ability to stay on the field.

