West Virginia hosts Morehead State as Bob Huggins climbs wins list
After turning the Backyard Brawl into something of a skip through the park, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to their home court in Morgantown, W.Va. Tuesday for a meeting with Morehead State. The Mountaineers (2-0) rolled past Pitt 81-56 on Friday as coach Bob Huggins won his 918th career game...
Bin-Wahad announces intent to transfer
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in a tweet on Monday. The true freshman from Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia appeared in five games for West Virginia, recording five tackles in his first season of college football. He was one of several young defensive backs that saw a lot of playing time early in the season, but injuries hampered his ability to stay on the field.
WVU vs. Oklahoma State kick time announced
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The time for West Virginia football’s final game has officially been set. The Mountaineers will kick off their final game at Oklahoma State at noon ET, according to a tweet from the WVU football team. The action at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma will be shown on ESPN2 on Nov. 26.
WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the...
Legg’s game-winner nominated for Big 12 Play of the Week
Casey Legg’s second game-winning field goal of the season Saturday gave West Virginia its first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. It was also the program’s first-ever win over the Sooners in Morgantown. Legg, who drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired on a rain-soaked...
Lyons out as WVU’s director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has a new director of athletics. According to an official statement from the university, WVU has parted ways with Shane Lyons, who is no longer the school’s director of athletics. He will be replaced in the interim by Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives.
James Gmiter indicates his football career is over
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
Corbin Page announces intent to enter transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia native, and WVU freshman tight end, Corbin Page has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Page becomes the second West Virginia football player to do so on Monday, joining freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad. “First I would like to thank West Virginia...
Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open
VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
GBN Podcast: WVU seeks a new director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A national search has begun at West Virginia University to find a replacement for director of athletics Shane Lyons. University president E. Gordon Gee announced Monday morning that a national search for the school’s next athletic director is underway, and that Lyons’ successor could be named less than a month from now.
Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
FINAL: West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) looks to break a three-game skid on Saturday as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) in a Big 12 Conference clash. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview of the clash,...
Greene, Legg lift WVU over OU for first time in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, Garrett Greene led the WVU offense on a scoring drive to end a game. This time, he set up Casey Legg to give the Mountaineers their first Big 12 win over Oklahoma. Legg’s converted kick from 25 yards out...
Quick Hits: Brown breaks down WVU’s win over OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally over the Sooner hump. Neal Brown’s 2022 Mountaineer squad became the first WVU team to beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 era on Saturday, edging the Sooners 23-20 at home. West Virginia snapped a streak of eight losses to OU, including a heartbreaking loss to the squad in Norman last season.
