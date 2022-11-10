ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

CRISPR For Cancer Takes a Big Step Forward

By Alice Park
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKC5j_0j6OHing00
Science Photo Libra—Getty Images

Researchers have made an important step forward toward a long-desired goal: using the gene-editing technology CRISPR to treat cancer.

In a study published in Nature, scientists recruited 16 people who had already received standard treatment for their cancer (which included colon, head and neck, lung, skin, and more) but whose cancers had returned. They wanted to use the gene-editing therapy in a new way and infuse patients with an army of immune cells that had been genetically modified to specifically fight their individual cancers.

Scientists genetically sequenced each patient’s blood cells and tumors in order to determine which unique sequences on their cancers to target. They used this information to isolate the immune cells from patients’ blood whose T cell receptors matched the cancer mutations. They boosted this population of cancer-recognizing cells by making more copies of them. In this population of patient cells in the lab, they used molecular guides to instruct CRISPR to remove genetic sequences for a specific T cell receptor, which recognizes foreign proteins, and replace them with a gene that could bind to and attack cancer cells. Before introducing these CRISPR-edited cells back to patients, the researchers treated the patients with chemotherapy in order to deplete most of their existing immune cells; the new gene-edited cells were then able to populate and expand so that they eventually found and attacked the cancer cells they were designed to identify.

“We are reprogramming a patient’s immune system to target their own cancer,” says Stefanie Mandl, chief scientific officer of PACT Pharma, which helped to develop and manufacture the therapy based on research from Dr. Antoni Ribas’ lab at the University of California Los Angeles. “It’s a living drug, so you can give one dose and ideally have life-long protection [from the cancer].”

While previous CRISPR-based strategies for cancer have involved removing genes in cancer cells that help them grow, or that prevent the immune system from recognizing and attacking malignant cells, this approach introduces specific cancer-fighting immune cells that ultimately will help the patient avoid recurrences as well.

Ribas, one of the senior co-authors of the study, co-founded PACT to move the treatment from the lab to patients, and this first Phase I study showed that the therapy was safe. The study wasn’t designed to test the effectiveness of the CRISPR therapy, so the results aren’t wholly indicative of the power of the therapy. But in this first trial, the treatment helped five of the 16 patients to stabilize their disease so they did not progress, while 11 did not show benefit.

Even though the results didn’t conclusively show that the CRISPR therapy works, Ribas and his team are confident that the process can be refined to benefit more patients. “We have to make this more potent,” he says. “We now know we can take cells and redirect them to cancer mutations, so we need to arm them and give them more weapons to fight cancer, and more ability to survive once they are in the tumors.”

: How Jennifer Doudna’s Life Has Changed Since Discovering CRISPR 10 Years Ago

The theory behind the treatment is to enhance the body’s existing ability to direct immune cells to recognize cancer. While some of these T cells are present in tumors, they often aren’t in high enough quantities to make an impact on the tumor. Ribas’ and Mandl’s teams decided to stack the deck in favor of the immune system by doing a thorough investigation of the proteins that were unique to a patient’s cancer cells that were not found on their normal cells. It’s a highly personalized approach to treating cancer and involved combing through thousands of mutations, then winnowing the list down to nearly 200 that were specific to each patient’s respective cancer.

The researchers then used CRISPR to cut out the genetic code for a receptor that appears on the patient’s T cells and replaced them with the code for a gene that recognized proteins on their cancer. It was necessary to remove the existing code, says Ribas, to ensure that the new genetic code did not create a safety problem. The T cell receptor is made up of two protein chains, and if one of the protein chains from the patient’s original code combined with the chain from the newly inserted one, that could create a new receptor that the body might not recognize.

“The CRISPR editing approach worked really well, and the guides we used cut the genome in just one place, where we removed the gene and inserted the other gene,” says Ribas. The study was done in a couple of patients first, at a low dose [of the edited cells that were infused], and the team worked up to a higher dose once the therapy appeared safe. In the first patient, only 1% of the patient’s T cells showed signs of being edited and containing the cancer-targeting gene, but in the last two patients, who received a higher dose of the CRISPR product, 40% of their T cells became redirected to attack their cancer.

: CRISPR Gene Editing Is Being Tested in Human Patients, and the Results Could Revolutionize Health Care

That’s an encouraging first step, and PACT plans to continue refining the treatment. Mandl says that such a highly personalized approach, in which the CRISPR product was designed in a bespoke way to target each patient’s cancer, will not be feasible on a large scale. In this trial, it took a median of 5.5 months from the time the patients’ cells and tumors were genetically sequenced to finding the right sequences to target for CRISPR. “We need to improve the turnaround time, and the efficiency of the whole process, and that can be done,” says Mandl.

PACT is planning to focus on finding cancer-specific targets on T cells that are shared by more people in order to develop a therapy that is somewhere between the highly personalized process the scientists used in the current trial and a one-size-fits-all strategy. The hope is to find a suite of shared targets that many people share and find the best fit for patients among these: an approach that’s still customized, but not as labor intensive as a made-to-order treatment.

For now, the results show that it’s possible to use CRISPR to train a patient’s immune system to get better at targeting cancer. It’s the first step in eventually making it possible for people to become their own cancer-fighting factories, generating immune cells to attack any malignant growths before they become detectable. That’s within the realm of possibility, says Ribas, but it will take more studies and tweaking of the system he and his team tested.

“This is arguably the most complicated therapy given to humans,” he says. “But our goal is to redirect the immune system to recognize cancer regardless of whether it’s a blood cancer or a solid tumor. As long as it has mutations that make it different from normal cells, we can potentially make a therapy to treat it.”

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Comments / 4

Related
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Healthline

Bladder Cancer Mortality: Causes and Risks

Age, smoking, and exposure to toxins are just some of the factors that increase your risk of dying from bladder cancer. But many of the known risks are preventable. type of cancer in the United States, but it ranks eighth in terms of types of cancer that lead to death.
Joel Eisenberg

Major Cancer Breakthroughs Reported

Scientists have discovered a method of suppression against the gene that causes cancer to spread. A further study has found how to synthesize a rare cancer-fighting compound in the lab.
Medical News Today

Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials

Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
MedicineNet.com

Why Does My Lower Leg Ache at Night?

Although your legs support the weight of your body throughout the day, they should not be giving you discomfort, especially at night. Some of the most common reasons for leg pain, particularly at nighttime include:. Inflammation of muscles and tendons. Vein issues. Healthcare practitioners frequently hear complaints about stabbing pain,...
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure

Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.
technologynetworks.com

Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
TIME

TIME

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy