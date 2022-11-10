ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AFP

Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race

Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Cuomo Crony Helping Republicans Win in New York

No one really likes New York state Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, Lindsey Boylan tells host Andy Levy on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast.Boylan was one of the first people to publicly accuse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Now the former Cuomo aide feels equally emboldened to call out Jacobs, a remnant of the Cuomo administration, first on TikTok, and now to Andy.According to Boylan, Jacobs is to blame for solidly Democratic parts of New York turning red—mainly because of his hatred of progressives.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts,...
NEW YORK STATE

