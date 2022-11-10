No one really likes New York state Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, Lindsey Boylan tells host Andy Levy on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast.Boylan was one of the first people to publicly accuse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Now the former Cuomo aide feels equally emboldened to call out Jacobs, a remnant of the Cuomo administration, first on TikTok, and now to Andy.According to Boylan, Jacobs is to blame for solidly Democratic parts of New York turning red—mainly because of his hatred of progressives.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts,...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO