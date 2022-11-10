ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

MassLive.com

As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one

Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Have you received your Mass. tax refund from the state’s budget surplus yet?

Although some Massachusetts taxpayers have started to receive their tax returns, there’s still plenty more green to distribute, according to the Department of Revenue. According to the Department of Revenue, about 40 percent of the expected $2.9 billion has been refunded so far. Mass taxpayers have been awarded 1.3 billion refunds totaling $1.2 billion, according to a Dept. of Revenue spokesperson. All tax revenues are still expected to be returned by December 15.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?

It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Don’t Throw Away This Letter!

If you receive an official looking piece of mail from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, take good care of it. It may be your Chapter 62F tax refund that the Commonwealth began sending out on November 1. Chapter 62F is a state law that sets a cap on annual tax...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
PLYMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects

With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
BOURNE, MA
J.R. Heimbigner

$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents

If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

City Council sets new Fall River property tax rates for upcoming fiscal year

At a meeting this week, the Fall River City Council approved the new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. During the public hearing that took place before the council meeting, Chairman of the Board of Assessors, Richard Gonsalves, stated that growth has never been better in Fall River with home values increasing by 12% compared to last year. Commercial property increased by 1%. Personal property values have gone up 59%.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, spent part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. “Now, you know that for me, everything’s about teamwork. You’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away

A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
FALL RIVER, MA

