Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies
Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA bird...
New York Times: Amazon plans to lay off thousands of employees
Amazon is planning to lay off some 10,000 employees in corporate and technology jobs, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter. The job cuts could start as early as this week, and will likely include staff working on Amazon devices (such as...
Tech stocks have been crushed. What's next for the FAANGs?
The great bull run for tech stocks may finally be over. It has been a brutal year for the leading companies of Silicon Valley. Apple's stock is down about 16% in 2022 — and that makes it the "best" performer of the so-called FAANGs of Big Tech. Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet have all done far worse, with Meta plunging 66% this year.
Warren Buffett's company buys $4 billion stake in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's largest chipmakers. In a filing with the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Berkshire Hathaway said it acquired about 60...
How McDonald’s Stock Can Climb Back to All-Time Highs
The bear market has been rattling the stock market since the start of the year. However, the same cannot be said for McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Free Report stock.
Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target and more
Thanksgiving is inching closer, which means holiday parties, dinner preparations and early Black Friday deals. If you're planning to run out to the store however, note that most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, which falls this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Stores that will be closed for the holiday include...
