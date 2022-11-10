Read full article on original website
New shelter is not answer to Sioux Falls homeless problem, task force chair says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As freezing temperatures begin to set in across the area, the most vulnerable is the homeless population. According to one Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force member, the city has identified 650 homeless children this year. In 2021, it identified 1,097. While Native Americans...
Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand
Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is meeting with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali. Federal undercover investigation confirms...
The Barrel House hosts fundraiser for Wreaths Across America
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Barrel House in southeastern Sioux Falls is holding a fundraiser all day Monday, benefiting Wreaths Across America. Jesse Severson is the general manager, and the executive chef, at the barrel house. He has been cooking for 27 years. He found his passion for the kitchen from his grandmother.
SD Retailers Association names Minervas ‘Restaurant of the Year’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Retailers Association named Minervas “Restaurant of the Year” for its 2022 selection. According to a press release from the South Dakota Retailers Association, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere.
Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
Santa arrives at the Empire Mall on Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Santa will be making his annual return to the Empire Mall this coming Thursday. Mall Marketing and Business Development Director James Payer joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
Brookings law enforcement getting ready for Christmas Kids and Cops
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas Kids and Cops started in Brookings with 8 kids. Now in its fifteenth year, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings Police Department are hoping to help 36 kids this Christmas. On December 14th, kids chosen from schools in the county will go on a Brookings Walmart shopping spree with law enforcement. Gifts will be wrapped and the family provided with everything needed for a Christmas meal. Monetary donations for Christmas Kids and Cops can be brought to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, or mailed.
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Two people are dead following a crash along I90. A broken down bus delays a football game. A 29-year-old man has...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Are changes needed to voting in Minnehaha County?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you stand in line to vote in Minnehaha County on Nov. 8?. If you lived in Sioux Falls precinct 214 and voted at Eastside Baptist Church 6101 E. 49th St., there is a good chance you may have waited. In this precinct and...
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services
Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Runza Coming to Yankton
Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
