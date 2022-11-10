BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas Kids and Cops started in Brookings with 8 kids. Now in its fifteenth year, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings Police Department are hoping to help 36 kids this Christmas. On December 14th, kids chosen from schools in the county will go on a Brookings Walmart shopping spree with law enforcement. Gifts will be wrapped and the family provided with everything needed for a Christmas meal. Monetary donations for Christmas Kids and Cops can be brought to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, or mailed.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO