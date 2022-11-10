ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand

Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is meeting with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali. Federal undercover investigation confirms...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Barrel House hosts fundraiser for Wreaths Across America

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Barrel House in southeastern Sioux Falls is holding a fundraiser all day Monday, benefiting Wreaths Across America. Jesse Severson is the general manager, and the executive chef, at the barrel house. He has been cooking for 27 years. He found his passion for the kitchen from his grandmother.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SD Retailers Association names Minervas ‘Restaurant of the Year’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Retailers Association named Minervas “Restaurant of the Year” for its 2022 selection. According to a press release from the South Dakota Retailers Association, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
RAPID CITY, SD
Santa arrives at the Empire Mall on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Santa will be making his annual return to the Empire Mall this coming Thursday. Mall Marketing and Business Development Director James Payer joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
HOWARD, SD
Brookings law enforcement getting ready for Christmas Kids and Cops

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas Kids and Cops started in Brookings with 8 kids. Now in its fifteenth year, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings Police Department are hoping to help 36 kids this Christmas. On December 14th, kids chosen from schools in the county will go on a Brookings Walmart shopping spree with law enforcement. Gifts will be wrapped and the family provided with everything needed for a Christmas meal. Monetary donations for Christmas Kids and Cops can be brought to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department, or mailed.
BROOKINGS, SD
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”

This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Two people are dead following a crash along I90. A broken down bus delays a football game. A 29-year-old man has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Are changes needed to voting in Minnehaha County?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you stand in line to vote in Minnehaha County on Nov. 8?. If you lived in Sioux Falls precinct 214 and voted at Eastside Baptist Church 6101 E. 49th St., there is a good chance you may have waited. In this precinct and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kameron Nelson is an active member of the Sioux Falls community working at LifeScape as well as serving on the Young Professionals Network Steering Committee, Junior Achievement and the Rotary Club among other accolades. He also happens to be making history as South Dakota’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services

Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
YANKTON, SD
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Runza Coming to Yankton

Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
YANKTON, SD
More light snow and cold in the forecast

Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
WATERTOWN, SD

